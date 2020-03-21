You are the owner of this article.
LISTEN: Herald & Review daily coronavirus update for Saturday
LISTEN: Herald & Review daily coronavirus update for Saturday

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is here and we will help guide you through it. 

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date each morning with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward. 

Music by Kai Engel. 

Macon County: Here's what to do if you have symptoms of COVID-19

Stories mentioned in today's podcast:

Richland Community College to remain online only for remainder of semester
Central Illinois hospitals, including 2 in Decatur, start 'no visitor' policies
Decatur residents prepare for stay-at-home order; Macon County officials urge continued precautions
Macon County: No confirmed COVID-19, but testing not widely available; social distancing urged

Yesterday's podcast:

LISTEN: Herald & Review daily coronavirus update for Friday

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

