LISTEN: Herald & Review daily coronavirus update for Sunday
LISTEN: Herald & Review daily coronavirus update for Sunday

Coronavirus-Stay-Home-Order-Pritzker-032020

PRITZKER PRESSER PHOTO

Gov. JB Pritzker announces during a news conference in Chicago an executive order that will keep most Illinoisans indoors and at home, except for certain essential purposes, as part of the latest effort to control the spread of COVID-19. Public health officials on Friday announced 163 new cases of the disease and one additional death.

 (Credit: blueroomstream.com)

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it. 

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up to date each morning with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward. 

Music by Kai Engel. 

Stories mentioned in today's podcast:

Among Decatur shoppers and businesses, a new reality amid coronavirus restrictions
Amid coronavirus, faith goes on at Decatur-area churches
Pritzker issues plea to retirees as 6th virus death reported; 8 tests completed in Macon County
Christian County resident with coronavirus has been quarantined since symptoms started, official says
3 more COVID-19 cases in McLean County, one in Livingston

SUNDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

Here's all of the Herald & Review's local coronavirus coverage in one place
 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

