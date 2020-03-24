You are the owner of this article.
LISTEN: Herald & Review daily coronavirus update for Tuesday
LISTEN: Herald & Review daily coronavirus update for Tuesday

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing Sunday at the White House.

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Central Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date each morning with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Stories mentioned in today's podcast

Here's a list of Decatur-area resources during the COVID-19 outbreak
READ THE DOCUMENT: City of Decatur declares emergency related to COVID-19
VIDEO: Decatur Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ted Clark talks about coronavirus and testing
Macon County: 10 COVID-19 tests completed; 8 negative results, 2 pending
WAGNER: What has been the best single-game high school performance this school year? Let's make a bracket.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro





