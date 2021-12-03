Listen now: 5 Miller Park zoo animals test positive for COVID, Spotify Wrapped

Welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists! We're back after a short break for the holidays.

This week reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss how Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington had to close its big cat house after a Sumatran tiger and four snow leopards began showing signs of COVID. Bloomington education reporter Connor Wood also joined the podcast to discuss Illinois State Report Cards and how local schools did.

To learn more about any of the stories mentioned on this week's podcast, visit pantagraph.com, jg-tc.com, or herald-review.com and check out subscription information to consider supporting #localjournalism.

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories mentioned on this week's 'Long Story Short' podcast:

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.