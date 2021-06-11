 Skip to main content
Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

Virus Outbreak Illinois Vaccine

A nurse at Saint Anthony Hospital administers Wednesday, Dec. 23, the first of the two Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations to a hospital worker at the facility in Chicago. 

 CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Good evening everyone and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.

Today is a special day as Illinois enters Phase 5 of the state's Restore Illinois reopening plan, lifting occupancy and social distancing guidelines. Instead of our regularly scheduled news coverage, reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry detail what changes people can expect from businesses, festivals, health care, education, and, of course, sports. 

Subscribe to 'Long Story Short' for free at iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts. To read more, head on over to any of our three websites: herald-review.com, jg-tc.com, and pantagraph.com

Music by Podington Bear.

Listen Now: Past episodes of 'Long Story Short'

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

