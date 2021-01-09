{{featured_button_text}}
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

Angry supporters of President Donald Trump have stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power. One person has been shot as the protesters stormed the building and violently clashed with police. (Jan. 6)

In this week's episode of Long Story Short reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry give updates on fallout surrounding rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories mentioned in this week's episode of Long Story Short

State Farm donates vans to 5 McLean County nonprofits
State Farm donates vans to 5 McLean County nonprofits

State Farm Insurance donated 12-passenger vans to five local nonprofits: Home Sweet Home Ministries, Recycling Furniture for Families, Living Well United Senior Citizen Center, Marcfirst, and Community Health Care Clinic.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

