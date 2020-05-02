You are the owner of this article.
Listen now: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Saturday.
Zookeeper Wesley Potter feeds fruit to Roji, a red panda, on Wednesday at Scovill Zoo. No opening date for the zoo has been set. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date daily with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel.

Stories mentioned in today's podcast 

Watch now: Scovill Zoo employees prepare to open even without knowing when that will be
Decatur city leaders back off mask rules, but ask for public's cooperation
READ THE LETTER: Decatur city workers offered voluntary furloughs
2 Central Illinois state parks added to list of those open under revised orders
2 more coronavirus cases announced in Macon County

 SATURDAY UPDATES: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

