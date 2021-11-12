Listen now: How a 'white table' honors prisoners of war

Good evening everyone and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.
This week reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss how Decatur city officials are pledging to better equip police to handle the rise in violent crimes in the city. Kelsey also gives a fun recap of the University of Illinois basketball season opener, which closed out with a win over Jackson State University.
Dennis Knauer adds salt to the bread plate on the white table he made for the Forrest American Legion Hall. The table is a commemoration of prisoners of war and service members who are missing in action. Each component has a specific symbolic meaning, with the salt representing the tears shed for the POW/MIAs by their families.
Photos: Bloomington Veterans Day observance calls for understanding of all people
Ed Lorenz, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, salutes during the ceremony. Lorenz served in a variety of roles, including flying in rescue helicopters in Alaska from 1970 to 1971.
Muzzle flashes erupt from the M1 rifle fired by Butch Ekstam, left, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served 1966 to 1970, as Rick Ross, also a USAF veteran from the mid-1960s, times the one-minute intervals in the 11-minute countdown to the Veterans Day observance Thursday at the McLean County Museum of History. This year's speaker, Travis Wheet, a U.S. Army veteran of the war in Afghanistan and commander of Veterans of Foreign wars Post 454, called for all Americans to work for peace and an understanding of people across all corners of the world.
Bloomington Junior High School teacher Bill Wetzel and his eighth grade class watch the event.
John Hamann of Bloomington attends the ceremony his 1944 Willys jeep whiled dressed as a World War II medic.
The U.S. flag and service flags were posted for the Veterans Day observance at the McLean County Museum of History, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Normal Mayor Chris Koos, left, and Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe spoke during the Veterans Day observance at the McLean County Museum of History, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
U.S. Army veteran Robert Handley documented the Veterans Day observance at the McLean County Museum of History, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
A large crowd watched during the Veterans Day observance at the McLean County Museum of History, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Travis Wheet, left, a U.S. Army veteran of the war in Afghanistan and commander of the Post 454 VFW, called for all Americans to work for peace and an understanding of all people across all corners of the world as he gave the keynote address for the Veterans Day observance at the McLean County Museum of History, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Shells fly as an honor guard fires off a three volley rifle salute during the Veterans Day observance at the McLean County Museum of History, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Roger Troxel played his bagpipe version of "Amazing Grace" at the conclusion to the the Veterans Day observance at the McLean County Museum of History, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
