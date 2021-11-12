Listen now: How a 'white table' honors prisoners of war

Good evening everyone and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.

This week reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss how Decatur city officials are pledging to better equip police to handle the rise in violent crimes in the city. Kelsey also gives a fun recap of the University of Illinois basketball season opener, which closed out with a win over Jackson State University.

Stories mentioned on this week's 'Long Story Short' podcast:

