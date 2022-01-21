 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Listen now: How did Biden do in his first year?

  • 0

Good evening everyone and welcome back to another episode of Lee Enterprises' 'Long Story Short' podcast where we recap the latest and greatest Central Illinois news. This week we had a lot going on, especially as we marked President Joe Biden's first year in office. Several of our reports take a look back on the past year, and a few key pieces of legislation that passed, or didn't. 

Biden

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference Wednesday in the East Room of the White House in Washington.

We also have several pieces of government, business, education, and public safety related news, so sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

Subscribe to 'Long Story Short' for free at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify. 

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories mentioned on this week's 'Long Story Short' podcast

Listen now: Past episodes of 'Long Story Short' podcast

Lee Enterprises' 'Long Story Short' podcast covers Central Illinois news across our three websites: pantagraph.com, herald-review.com, and jg-tc.com. Subscribe for free at iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.

Central Illinois reflects on 9/11

Central Illinois reflects on 9/11

On this week's episode, reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss the Central Illinois newsrooms' project for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Our top five stories of 2021!

Our top five stories of 2021!

It's that wonderful time of the year again where Lee Enterprises' reporters, photographers and editors get to reflect on the past year and all…

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News