Listen now: New mask guidance, Olympics and more featured in 'Long Story Short'

Welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.

In this week's episode, reporters Tim Eggert and Sierra Henry breakdown updated CDC mask guidance while touching on updated local protocols.

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories mentioned in this week's 'Long Story Short':

Masks again? Central Illinois reacts to new CDC rules.

Jenn Carrillo vacancy Bloomington accepting applications to fill Carrillo vacancy.

Adam Kinzinger charts path from Illinois to new political battlefield.

How wildfire smoke is causing Illinois air quality issues.

Millikin University to host COVID vaccine clinics in August.

Former Illini star Ayo Dosunmu will be selected in the 2021 NBA Draft, where will he land?

1996 youth player from Kentucky returns to Mattoon ballfield as coach.

One dead after crash on Interstate 55 near Atlanta.

Fallen officer’s widow brings message of respect and support of police to Decatur.

Radio Silence: McLean County police scanner silence balances officer safety with public access.

Here for history: Go inside the restored McLean County Museum of History

