Londrigan on Democrat list to flip House seat from red to blue

Londrigan has opposition from political newcomer Stefanie Smith of Urbana in the March 17 Democratic primary. While Londrigan reported raising more than $530,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, Smith said Tuesday her campaign has raised more than $6,000.

Smith said she thinks the DCCC's stance towards her has been "to ignore, isolate and alienate me."

The DCCC does not do endorsements, but the red to blue designation is considered recognition that a candidate has a viable path to win a seat held by a Republican.

Planned Parenthood Illinois Action, the non-partisan and political and advocacy arm of Planned Parenthood of Illinois, also announced endorsements Tuesday including one of Londrigan. The group also endorsed her in 2018.

"This year more than ever we need champions in our corner who are willing to fight for the reproductive rights of all Illinois residents," said Matea Varvodic, board president of the group. Smith is also in favor of abortion rights, while Davis is opposed to abortion.

Davis is unopposed in the GOP primary and seeking his fifth two-year term in the House. As a Trump surrogate in Iowa, Davis will campaign for the president at caucus locations Monday.