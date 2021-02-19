 Skip to main content
Longtime Decatur Park District board member stepping down
Longtime Decatur Park District board member stepping down

Kenny_Jack 9.22.14

Decatur Park Board president Jack Kenny, left, speaks with then-Gov. Pat Quinn after a news conference in Nelson Park in 2014.

 JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — A longtime member of the Decatur Park District board is stepping down.

Commissioner Jack Kenny will leave March 4 following 28 years of service.

“We are honored that Mr. Kenny has been the longest serving Park Board commissioner in the history of the Decatur Park District and thank him for his contributions to the agency’s advancement over nearly three decades,” said Board President Stacey Young in a statement.

Kenny's time with the board oversaw a long list of accomplishments, including the opening of Scovill Golf Course and Rotary Park and Midstate Soccer complexes, construction of the Decatur Indoor Sports Center and partnership with Millikin University, among many others.

"The growth of the Nelson Park Lakeshore Landing development has been a great thing for the community," Kenny said.

A memory he'll never forget is the opening of Red Tail Run golf course. "The impact has been a good one on Decatur," he said.

Aside from infrastructure, he also noted some other changes since his time with the park district began almost three decades ago.

"The way the board and office staff communicate now has greatly improved due to technology," he said, adding that board meetings were held at the Decatur Airport before the administrative building. 

“The park district is an important part of the community," Kenny said. "The wide variety of sports and cultural arts programs for our youth is impressive. Our district’s impact could be compared to larger cities.”

The district is seeking applicants to complete the final two years of Kenny’s term on the five-person board. 

Applicants are asked to submit a resume and list of qualifications. Applications are at the administrative office, 620 E. Riverside Ave., and decatur-parks.org.

Return submissions in a sealed envelope to Board Secretary Melanie More or emailed to mmoore@decaturparks.com by 5 p.m. March 19. Call (217) 422-5911 for more information.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

