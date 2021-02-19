Longtime Decatur Park District board member stepping down

DECATUR — A longtime member of the Decatur Park District board is stepping down.

Commissioner Jack Kenny will leave March 4 following 28 years of service.

“We are honored that Mr. Kenny has been the longest serving Park Board commissioner in the history of the Decatur Park District and thank him for his contributions to the agency’s advancement over nearly three decades,” said Board President Stacey Young in a statement.

Kenny's time with the board oversaw a long list of accomplishments, including the opening of Scovill Golf Course and Rotary Park and Midstate Soccer complexes, construction of the Decatur Indoor Sports Center and partnership with Millikin University, among many others.

"The growth of the Nelson Park Lakeshore Landing development has been a great thing for the community," Kenny said.

A memory he'll never forget is the opening of Red Tail Run golf course. "The impact has been a good one on Decatur," he said.

Aside from infrastructure, he also noted some other changes since his time with the park district began almost three decades ago.