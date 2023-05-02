DECATUR — When Gov. J.B. Pritzker came to Decatur in late March to announce the final piece of funding needed to put the Brush College Road grade separation project out for bid, he made sure to lavish praise upon Soy City's biggest cheerleader: Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.

"I want you to know there's no better advocate on behalf of this city than this mayor," Pritzker said. "Ever since I came into office and she came into office, she has been a consistent advocate ... and she is well-liked and well-known in Springfield. And so when she asks, people want to deliver for you."

Not that Decatur voters needed to hear this. Less than one week later, they re-elected Moore Wolfe, mayor since 2015, to another four-year term as Decatur's leader. And unlike her first two contests, she ran unopposed.

"I'd like to think it's because I'm doing a really good job, and people are satisfied," Moore Wolfe told Herald & Review in an interview ahead of Monday's meeting. "I do feel like the community is moving in the right direction. And we are getting a lot of things done."

On Monday, Moore Wolfe took the oath of office for a fourth time, setting her on course to become the longest-serving mayor in Decatur history.

In her nearly eight years in office, Moore Wolfe can tout progress on economic development and infrastructure investment. But as she begins her new term, challenges remain, including addressing high crime, eradicating blight in the city's urban core and reversing decades of population loss.

"There's always going to be work to do," Moore Wolfe said. "You know, I had to reconcile it myself that I'm not going to fix everything. I'm not. It's not possible. But if you can do the most good and get the most done, that's what matters."

While they did not have a choice once two little-known opponents were knocked off the ballot earlier this year, many community leaders say Moore Wolfe is still the right person to be the captain of "Team Decatur."

When asked why they thought there was such little competition in this year's mayor's race, some pointed to the significant toll public life can take on candidates for office in the digital age. Others pointed generally low civic engagement — just 13% of eligible voters turned out in April's election.

And then there's the incumbency factor. Those who hold public office typically do not lose elections. Moore Wolfe is no exception.

Though her first two contests were heavily contested. In 2017, she defeated challenger John Philips 53% to 47%. And in 2019, she bested Councilman David Horn and Jacob Jenkins with 49% in a three-way contest.

"I think it speaks to the job she's been doing," said former Mayor Paul Osborne, who served from 2003 to 2008. "And if you're doing a good job, people usually don't want to run against you."

Osborne was the last mayor to run unopposed for re-election before Moore Wolfe. The publisher of the Decatur Tribune and an observer of city politics, he credits Moore Wolfe's leadership skills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moore Wolfe is the executive director of philanthropy, advocacy and community relations at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, a connection to the medical community that helped as she navigated city through the pandemic.

"I think the important aspect to Julie is that she's kind of spent a lot of time in public relations," Osborne said. "And I think that is an important part of the mayor's job. You're projecting, you're the spokesperson for the city of Decatur and you're out there in front."

Her Springfield connections, she served as president of the Illinois Municipal League last year and has the ear of Pritzker and other state leaders, have also helped bring resources back to the community.

"And so I think all around, she's done a great job in some difficult times," Osbourne said.

Moore Wolfe also has a reputation as a collaborator. Though a Democrat, she has strong relationships with Macon County Republicans and often seeks to place the city and county in alignment on key initiatives.

"Tuna and I had a good relationship and I was really concerned … because the city and the county were starting to mend some fences and we were getting along and starting to work well together," said Macon County Board chairman Kevin Greenfield, speaking of his relationship with late Mayor Mike McElroy.

"Julie took off right where he left off and I'm grateful for that," Greenfield said. "... I'm proud to call her my friend."

The two worked closely together through the pandemic, often meeting daily. And they have put their heads together on long-term goals for the region, such as with the Reas Bridge Road project.

The $29 million project includes replacing the pair of 2-lane bridges over Lake Decatur with a new 4-lane structure and revamping the approaching roadways to match the new bridge. This section of roadway is part of the planned Macon County Beltway Project, a 22-mile loop around the eastern and southern edges of Decatur.

"When the city and the county can go to senators and congressmen and state reps and state senators and we both have the same wishlist, it's so much easier for them to give in to us because we're killing two birds with one stone," Greenfield said.

City Councilman David Horn, who decided against challenging Moore Wolfe a second time after "a family matter arose," said Moore Wolfe deserves some credit for recent infrastructure investments and economic developments, but that overall quality-of-life for city residents hasn't improved during her tenure.

"All of that is momentum building for the city. And the mayor has been a leader in that and should be commended for that," Horn said. "With that said, the basic needs that need to be met for every city and by every elected official is to make sure that the water is flowing and the sewer contents are leaving."

Horn characterized this as meeting "the minimal expectation of any city in the United States." He said he worries that key challenges, such as population loss, a higher-than-state-average unemployment rate and high child poverty rate "are going to continue to go unaddressed."

"New jobs in Decatur does not necessarily translate into increased and improved quality of life for the people who currently live here," Horn said. "And until we focus on the people who live here, we're not going to change the trajectory."

Indeed, Decatur lost population again at the 2020 U.S. Census, bringing the city to 70,522, which is about 25% less than its peak in 1980. Crime also remains above pre-pandemic levels and blight continues to spread in the city core.

Horn said Moore Wolfe's easy victory should not be taken as a sign that people are satisfied with the job she's doing, but as a troubling sign that, with 13% turnout, that "people do not feel connected to their local government." He pointed out that Decatur Park Board candidate Shelith Hansbro, also running unopposed, "received more votes than our longstanding mayor did."

Moore Wolfe acknowledged that government often moves slow and that some longstanding problems will not be fixed so easily. But, she believes that the groundwork has been laid in a number of areas.

"I think we'll really start to see a lot of the fruits of that labor come to pass in the next couple of years," Moore Wolfe said. "Infrastructure is always going to be a big deal — we're an old community, we're constantly having to fix sewers and roads and to try and make improvements."

Another area of focus will be workforce development. A challenge has been aligning skills with the jobs available within the community. And to attract those outside Decatur to want to come live here.

"We have the jobs," Moore Wolfe said. "We've got to have the neighborhoods, we've got to have the housing. We've got to have it all. And we'll get there."

Rev. Courtney Carson, vice president of external affairs for Richland Community College, credited Moore Wolfe for "making a diligent effort" around workforce development, a key strategic initiative of the Decatur City Council.

"What's different about Mayor Julie Moore is she's been here for a very long time, so she understands the city," Carson said. "And the things that she (doesn’t) understand, she speaks to the experts about it — whether it's work that's outside of our scope or the community at-large, she goes to the source."

"Personally, she's never said something to me and didn't follow through," Carson said.

