Low turnout expected in Decatur City Council primary

DECATUR — The polls will open in Decatur on Tuesday for the first city council primary election in 10 years.

Voters will be tasked with whittling down the list of candidates for three city council seats from 12 to six, with the top vote-getters advancing to the general election on April 6.

As was the case during the last primary election in 2011, when less than 6% of eligible voters cast ballots, turnout is expected to be low, said Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner.

“(The candidates) are doing the best that they can through social media, mailers and signs,” Tanner said. “But without events or any kind of candidate forums or anything, it's really hard to generate a lot of interest.”

Candidates on the ballot this year include incumbents David Horn and Chuck Kuhle and challengers Aldophis Cooper, Ed Culp, Elijah England, Marc Girdler, Jacob Jenkins, John Phillips, Hardik Shah, Marty Watkins, Will Wetzel and write-in candidate Eric Summerlott.

Incumbent Pat McDaniel is not seeking reelection and challenger Anthony Chapple, who filed to run for the seat in December, withdrew from the race a few weeks ago after citing family concerns.

