Low turnout expected in Decatur City Council primary

DECATUR — The polls will open in Decatur on Tuesday for the first city council primary election in 10 years.
Voters will be tasked with whittling down the list of candidates for three city council seats from 12 to six, with the top vote-getters advancing to the general election on April 6.
As was the case during the last primary election in 2011, when less than 6% of eligible voters cast ballots, turnout is expected to be low, said Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner.
“(The candidates) are doing the best that they can through social media, mailers and signs,” Tanner said. “But without events or any kind of candidate forums or anything, it's really hard to generate a lot of interest.”
Candidates on the ballot this year include incumbents David Horn and Chuck Kuhle and challengers Aldophis Cooper, Ed Culp, Elijah England, Marc Girdler, Jacob Jenkins, John Phillips, Hardik Shah, Marty Watkins, Will Wetzel and write-in candidate Eric Summerlott.
Incumbent Pat McDaniel is not seeking reelection and challenger Anthony Chapple, who filed to run for the seat in December, withdrew from the race a few weeks ago after citing family concerns.
It was the initial number of candidates, 13, that triggered a primary election. Though there are still only 12 in the field, Chapple withdrew too late to get his name removed from the ballot.
About 350 ballots had been cast early as of Monday morning, Tanner said. There are 48,025 registered voters in Decatur. City council members are elected at-large in citywide elections.
Tanner emphasized that only people who reside within the corporate limits of Decatur are eligible to vote in the primary, even if they have a Decatur address.
“We want to emphasize to voters that just because your polling place is open, doesn't mean that you get a vote,” Tanner said. “You have to be a resident of the city of Decatur.”
Same day voter registration is available at the clerk’s office and all polling locations on Election Day. Voter registration information can be checked online at https://ova.elections.il.gov/registrationlookup.aspx or residents can call the clerk’s office at 217-424-1309.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polling places can be looked up at https://ova.elections.il.gov/PollingPlaceLookup.aspx. A full list of polling locations can also be found on the Macon County clerk’s website.
Meet the candidates running for Decatur City Council
