Low turnout reported by election judges Tuesday morning for Decatur City Council primary

DECATUR — Election judges are reporting a slow start Tuesday morning to the consolidated primary election in Decatur.
Joan Bruer, an election judge working at Scovill Zoo on Tuesday, said the first voter didn't show up until about an hour after the polls were officially open and around 8:40 a.m. had tallied only 11 voters.
Polling places around the city opened at 6 a.m.
"Hopefully that'll get better as the day moves on," Bruer said, also mentioning that voter numbers started picking up. "I was hoping there would be a lot more. And that's too bad because I think it's important for us to vote for the people that are going to be making decisions for our city."
Voters are being tasked with whittling down the list of candidates for three city council seats from 12 to six, with the top vote-getters advancing to the general election on April 6.
Candidates on the ballot this year include incumbents David Horn and Chuck Kuhle and challengers Aldophis Cooper, Ed Culp, Elijah England, Marc Girdler, Jacob Jenkins, John Phillips, Hardik Shah, Marty Watkins, Will Wetzel and write-in candidate Eric Summerlott.
Incumbent Pat McDaniel is not seeking reelection and challenger Anthony Chapple, who filed to run for the seat in December, withdrew from the race a few weeks ago after citing family concerns.
It was the initial number of candidates, 13, that triggered a primary election. Though there are still only 12 in the field, Chapple withdrew too late to get his name removed from the ballot.
George Kastl, a judge at Decatur Airport, reported 10 voters as of 8:08 a.m. The same number of ballots had been cast at Central Christian Church at around 9 a.m., according to Election Judge Greg Guthrie, who estimated that about 45 minutes passed after the polls opened before the first voter came through the church doors.
"So far today the elections just been very slow, not a real big turnout unfortunately," Guthrie said. "This is like the third or fourth year I've done it and this is probably been the slowest I've worked in years."
Residents that came out Tuesday morning to cast their vote for city council included 68-year-old Jackie Grubbs at Scovill Zoo. Grubbs expressed a hope that her vote will help make a difference in Decatur through "new blood, new people on the board."
"I'm retired so I can come anytime," she said of her decision to vote in the morning, but would most likely have arrived right as polls opened at 6 a.m. if the election was on a larger scale and wasn't expecting to stand in a long line.
"I didn't see it advertised a lot, you know, it just didn't seem to be so important that they put it out there," Grubbs said. "I mean, I think it's important."
Polls are open until 7 p.m. Polling places can be looked up at https://ova.elections.il.gov/PollingPlaceLookup.aspx. A full list of polling locations can also be found on the Macon County clerk’s website.
Meet the candidates running for Decatur City Council
