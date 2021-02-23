Low turnout reported by election judges Tuesday morning for Decatur City Council primary

Incumbent Pat McDaniel is not seeking reelection and challenger Anthony Chapple, who filed to run for the seat in December, withdrew from the race a few weeks ago after citing family concerns.

It was the initial number of candidates, 13, that triggered a primary election. Though there are still only 12 in the field, Chapple withdrew too late to get his name removed from the ballot.

George Kastl, a judge at Decatur Airport, reported 10 voters as of 8:08 a.m. The same number of ballots had been cast at Central Christian Church at around 9 a.m., according to Election Judge Greg Guthrie, who estimated that about 45 minutes passed after the polls opened before the first voter came through the church doors.

"So far today the elections just been very slow, not a real big turnout unfortunately," Guthrie said. "This is like the third or fourth year I've done it and this is probably been the slowest I've worked in years."

Residents that came out Tuesday morning to cast their vote for city council included 68-year-old Jackie Grubbs at Scovill Zoo. Grubbs expressed a hope that her vote will help make a difference in Decatur through "new blood, new people on the board."