Macon County: 1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed; 187 total

DECATUR — Macon County officials announced one more confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 187.
Of those, 68 people have been released from isolation. Four are hospitalized, 96 are recovering at home and 19 residents have died.
More data about the cases is here:
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.
Do not go to an emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Call your primary doctor first.
If you don't have a primary doctor, you can call:
- DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856
- HSHS Medical Group Patient Advocate at 844-520-8897
- Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117
- SIU at (217) 872-3800
For COVID-19 screening, the following resources are available:
- Crossing Healthcare (217) 877-9117
- HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital 24/7 COVID-19 Hotline at (217) 464-2966.
- HSHS Medical Group offers free virtual assessments for COVID-19 at www.anytimecare.com
