Macon County board approves grant applications for businesses; virtual meeting attendance limited

The same teleconferencing application has been used for several recent meetings of the board and its finance committee, and members of the media were able to listen live. The board also has allowed public comment to be submitted two hours ahead of time for each meeting, which is allowed under the executive order.

Tanner said posting audio of the meeting after adjournment was allowed under the executive order, citing guidance posted on the Illinois Attorney General website. The seven-page document says public bodies should consider posting meeting audio on their websites after meetings conclude.

However, the attorney general's guidance also says "the public body should ensure that the public has a means to both observe and comment during these meetings." It advises government bodies to "offer multiple ways for the public to access a public meeting," such as offering both a telephone number and an online link.

The executive order applies to all city councils, county boards, school boards and all other public bodies of state and local government.