Macon County board approves grant applications for businesses; virtual meeting attendance limited

DECATUR — Macon County Board members approved two applications for federal money to help small businesses experiencing financial hardship during the coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the public and media were not allowed to dial in to the teleconference meeting, which lasted roughly 15 minutes. Audio was posted on the county's website after it ended. Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said this was because only a limited number of people could participate in the teleconference meeting.
Money for the businesses would come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant program. It would be distributed by the county, board Chairman Kevin Greenfield said after the meeting. The applications were submitted by Macon Motorsports and Track Enterprises.
"It is for businesses outside of the city of Decatur so therefore it came into our territory," Macon County Auditor Carol Reed said.
Thirteen of the 21 board members participated in the teleconference. Virtual meetings are allowed under an executive order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, which waived a portion of the Open Meetings Act to allow government bodies to conduct business without increasing the risk of spreading disease. Don Craven, legal counsel to the Illinois Press Association, has said Pritzker did not suspend other provisions of the act that require meetings to be open and accessible to the public and press.
The same teleconferencing application has been used for several recent meetings of the board and its finance committee, and members of the media were able to listen live. The board also has allowed public comment to be submitted two hours ahead of time for each meeting, which is allowed under the executive order.
Tanner said posting audio of the meeting after adjournment was allowed under the executive order, citing guidance posted on the Illinois Attorney General website. The seven-page document says public bodies should consider posting meeting audio on their websites after meetings conclude.
However, the attorney general's guidance also says "the public body should ensure that the public has a means to both observe and comment during these meetings." It advises government bodies to "offer multiple ways for the public to access a public meeting," such as offering both a telephone number and an online link.
The executive order applies to all city councils, county boards, school boards and all other public bodies of state and local government.
The Decatur City Council has long offered live streams of its meetings on its website, decaturil.gov. Members of the public can submit comments ahead of time. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, City Manager Scot Wrighton and a few city staff members have been present in council chambers while the rest of the council participates in the meeting via Zoom, a video conferencing application.
The Decatur school board has continued its bi-monthly meetings, allowing members of the media to attend while the public is not allowed in. The board secretary has read public comment at the end of the last three meetings that were closed to the public. The meetings are streamed live on the district and Herald & Review Facebook pages.
The Macon County Finance Committee will meet at 5:15 p.m. May 4.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
