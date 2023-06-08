DECATUR — Macon County Board member Karl Coleman, who was part of the effort to place a marker on the Macon County Courthouse lawn in memory of lynching victim Samuel Bush, asked the board and Macon County Sheriff Jim Root, who was in the audience, to consider issuing formal apologies for that lynching.

One such apology was offered to Bush's great-great-nephew Vernon Wimberly, who was present for the dedication of the plaque on Saturday when he received a copy of the proclamation declaring June 3 Samuel J. Bush Remembrance Day from Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. He asked if he could consider it a formal apology, and the mayor nodded.

Bush, a Black day laborer, was lynched on June 3, 1893 after being forcibly removed from the Macon County Jail. He was accused of raping two white women in separate incidents.

“All governmental bodies that played some part in this atrocity should offer a formal apology as an overture and a form of respect,” Coleman said during Thursday's board meeting.

The marker to Bush was dedicated during a ceremony 130 years to the day after the event. Bush was stripped and hanged from a utility pole at the northeast corner of Water and Wood streets, where the courthouse now stands, and reportedly asked Jesus to forgive his murderers before he was hanged. News reports of the time say it took him 12 minutes to die, and pieces of the rope used to hang him were distributed among onlookers as souvenirs.

The board members did not offer any comments or take any action on Coleman's request.

In other business, the board passed a resolution to increase the Macon County Probation Department budget by $56,000. The action was needed account for the distribution of additional funds the department is receiving from the state to pay for a 4% wage increase negotiated for union staff members in October.

It also approved the extension of a special use permit for SolAmerica's proposed solar energy farm to be located near Archer Daniels Midland Co. on Brush College Road. SolAmerica still has several steps to complete before construction can be considered and will have to return to the county board for further approvals, said Macon County Administrator Tammy Wilcox. A previously approved special use permit had expired and SolAmerica needed the board's renewal to proceed, she said.

