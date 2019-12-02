Macon County board, auditor candidates file for election
0 comments

Macon County board, auditor candidates file for election

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Several more candidates for Macon County board filed Monday to have their names on the March primary ballot. 

Voters will participate in the primaries on March 17.

Macon County Auditor Carol A. Reed, an incumbent, filed to run as an incumbent, according to Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner. 

The following candidates have filed for county board:

  • District 1: Karl Coleman, Democrat
  • District 2: William (Bill) F. Oliver, Democrat; Helena Buckner, Democrat
  • District 3: Ryan Kreke, Republican
  • District 4: Lloyd R. Holman, Democrat
  • District 7: Kevin Greenfield, Republican

The filing period began Nov. 25, and a number of other candidates have also filed. See a full list at herald-review.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News