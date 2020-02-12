Macon County board candidate raises questions about opponent's financial interests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The form is intended to document potential conflicts of interest and requires candidates to disclose ownership and certain other ties with businesses that did work for any local government unit in the prior year.

Entler said he is an operating engineer, project leader and an estimator for Entler Exvacating.

“I’ve spoken with an attorney and have gotten legal representation, and it’s by no means a conflict of interest,” Entler said.

County documents show that Entler Excavating was a subcontractor on a project in May 2019. The company also was awarded a contract for $219,659 on another county project in 2016.

Murray said in a statement that he wanted Entler to "be upfront on the true reason he is running" and why he did not disclose the financial interest with the county on his Statement of Economic Interest form.

Asked to respond, Entler said he thought he could bring valuable business insight to the position.

“I’m sorry to say this; if that’s all the research (Murray) does before making (a statement), then he might be well-served with a little more business experience before he tries to take on the task of leadership,” Entler said.

The Republican victors will face Jennifer McMillin, the lone Democrat seeking the seat, in November.

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

