Macon County board candidate raises questions about opponent's financial interests

DECATUR — A candidate for Macon County Board says his opponent did not disclose financial information that shows a "significant" potential conflict of interest.
Hubert Murray issued a statement raising questions about opponent Jeff Entler's relationship with a family business, Entler Excavating. The Decatur company was paid $314,367 for subcontracting work on a county project last year.
In response, Entler said he works for the company but does not have any financial interest in it. He said his role with the company did not meet criteria to require disclosure on the Statement of Economic Interest form that candidates must file.
Both men are Republicans seeking to represent District 5, which includes much of the county's southwest side. Also running in the March 17 primary is incumbent Debra Kraft, who said Wednesday that she did not want to comment on the matter. Voters must choose two of the three candidates.
Murray, of Harristown, provided copies of Entler's economic interest disclosure form and the company's contracts with the county to the Herald & Review. On the form, Entler listed himself as the owner of Entler Farm.
“Regarding the significant amount of potential conflict of interest that Mr. Jeff Entler has with Macon County particularly Macon County Highway Department and his family’s business, Entler Excavating, I believe it would be bias or potentially corrupt to have someone like himself as our county board member," Murray said.
The form is intended to document potential conflicts of interest and requires candidates to disclose ownership and certain other ties with businesses that did work for any local government unit in the prior year.
Entler said he is an operating engineer, project leader and an estimator for Entler Exvacating.
“I’ve spoken with an attorney and have gotten legal representation, and it’s by no means a conflict of interest,” Entler said.
County documents show that Entler Excavating was a subcontractor on a project in May 2019. The company also was awarded a contract for $219,659 on another county project in 2016.
Murray said in a statement that he wanted Entler to "be upfront on the true reason he is running" and why he did not disclose the financial interest with the county on his Statement of Economic Interest form.
Asked to respond, Entler said he thought he could bring valuable business insight to the position.
“I’m sorry to say this; if that’s all the research (Murray) does before making (a statement), then he might be well-served with a little more business experience before he tries to take on the task of leadership,” Entler said.
The Republican victors will face Jennifer McMillin, the lone Democrat seeking the seat, in November.
