 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Macon County Board chair, vice chair re-elected to roles

  • 0

DECATUR – Macon County Board leaders were re-elected during a special organizational meeting early this week, the board announced on Friday. 

During the meeting, held Monday night, the newly elected board voted to re-elected Kevin Greenfield as board chairman and Linda Little as vice chair. The coming terms will be Greenfield’s fourth as chairman and Little’s third as vice chair. 

Greenfield

Greenfield

Members also drew for term lengths on Monday. The board is required by law to draw for terms every 10 years after reapportionment. 

Linda Little

Linda Little

The term lengths drawn for each seat and the member holding the seat are: 

District one:

  • Karl Coleman — four years, two years, and four years

  • Vivian Goodman — four years, four years, and two years

  • William Oliver — two years, four years, and four years

People are also reading…

District two:

  • Jeff Entler — two years, four years, and four years

  • Andrew Hogan — four years, four years, and two years

  • Grant Noland — four years, two years, and four years

District three:

  • Jacob Horve — four years, four years, and two years

  • Kristen Larner — four years, two years, and four years

  • Mary Scott — two years, four years, and four years

District four:

  • Kevin Greenfield — two years, four years, and four years

  • Ryan Kreke — four years, four years, and two years

  • Edward Yoder — four years, two years, and four years

District five: 

  • Debra Kraft — two years, four years, and four years

  • Linda Little — four years, two years, and four years

  • Greg Mattingley — four years, four years, and two years

Photos from the Decatur area in the 1940s-1960s

We're taking a look back at Decatur and Macon County during the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s.

1 of 11

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lyon's Festival of Lights kicks off with focus on energy saving measures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News