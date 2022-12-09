Macon County Board chair, vice chair re-elected to roles

DECATUR – Macon County Board leaders were re-elected during a special organizational meeting early this week, the board announced on Friday.

During the meeting, held Monday night, the newly elected board voted to re-elected Kevin Greenfield as board chairman and Linda Little as vice chair. The coming terms will be Greenfield’s fourth as chairman and Little’s third as vice chair.

Members also drew for term lengths on Monday. The board is required by law to draw for terms every 10 years after reapportionment.

The term lengths drawn for each seat and the member holding the seat are:

District one:

Karl Coleman — four years, two years, and four years

Vivian Goodman — four years, four years, and two years

William Oliver — two years, four years, and four years

District two:

Jeff Entler — two years, four years, and four years

Andrew Hogan — four years, four years, and two years

Grant Noland — four years, two years, and four years

District three:

Jacob Horve — four years, four years, and two years

Kristen Larner — four years, two years, and four years

Mary Scott — two years, four years, and four years

District four:

Kevin Greenfield — two years, four years, and four years

Ryan Kreke — four years, four years, and two years

Edward Yoder — four years, two years, and four years

District five:

Debra Kraft — two years, four years, and four years

Linda Little — four years, two years, and four years

Greg Mattingley — four years, four years, and two years

