Macon County Board committee recommends restaurants be allowed to open to indoor dining

Decatur resident Sandra Lindberg said survival is important during the pandemic. It starts with health.

“Losing 5% of our local economy won’t kill our county,” she said. “Increasing infections and deaths in the county threatens everyone and everything about us.”

James Gentry, owner of Texas Roadhouse in Forsyth, was among those offering the business perspective.

“I have three children, I have 130 employees,” he said. “I love all of them.”

Restaurant owners have made alterations to the buildings and facilities to accommodate the regulations.

“I want my people safe,” Gentry said. “The problem isn’t the restaurants. When you’re at home you’re not regulated. When you’re in my restaurant, you’re regulated.”

Opponents of local enforcement of the restrictions noted businesses in neighboring counties are open and local residents are traveling to those places to dine.

“Springfield is right there and opened,” Gentry said. “We should be open too for our people. But we should be safe.”