Macon County Board gives 4 officeholders raises

Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield said the current salaries, which are around $83,000 for each of the four positions, was a fair amount in addition to a $6,500 stipend awarded by the state.

“I am disappointed in the outcome of tonight’s meeting,” Greenfield said. “It is not that I don’t feel the officeholders are deserving of raises but I don’t feel comfortable with this move (while) having employee furloughs still on the table. I just don’t know what our financial future will be like with everything happening.”

Employee furloughs were first discussed during an April meeting, but board members have not implemented furloughs. The most recent proposal outlined 10-day periods without pay for county employees who are not funded through grants.

Local governments across the state are bracing for the financial effects of the pandemic, which has caused a major decrease in proceeds from sales, motor fuel and income taxes. According to a board document, the county could see a $1.5 to $2 million deficit.