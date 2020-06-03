Macon County Board gives 4 officeholders raises

DECATUR — The Macon County Board on Wednesday approved a scaled-back version of a plan to increase raises for four officeholders in the future.
The board voted 11-7 to adjust salaries of the auditor, circuit clerk, coroner and recorder by 1% in the 2021-2022 term and 2% in the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 salary years.
Under state law, officeholder salaries have to be reviewed and voted on 180 days before an election. The four seats are on the November ballot.
The board last month voted 12-6 against 2-3% raises over the same period. They rejected another proposal to hold salaries flat.
Board member Laura Zimmerman, D-Decatur, who voted in favor of the salary increases in May, on Wednesday said raises for those seats had not been awarded since 2015 while other positions such as the treasurer and county clerk have.
The resolution came as the county is considering furloughing staff to make up for lost sales tax revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic and an $800,000 deficit carried over from the previous fiscal year.
Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield said the current salaries, which are around $83,000 for each of the four positions, was a fair amount in addition to a $6,500 stipend awarded by the state.
“I am disappointed in the outcome of tonight’s meeting,” Greenfield said. “It is not that I don’t feel the officeholders are deserving of raises but I don’t feel comfortable with this move (while) having employee furloughs still on the table. I just don’t know what our financial future will be like with everything happening.”
Employee furloughs were first discussed during an April meeting, but board members have not implemented furloughs. The most recent proposal outlined 10-day periods without pay for county employees who are not funded through grants.
Local governments across the state are bracing for the financial effects of the pandemic, which has caused a major decrease in proceeds from sales, motor fuel and income taxes. According to a board document, the county could see a $1.5 to $2 million deficit.
The furloughs would have to be taken by Nov. 30. A board document says the furloughs would save more than $500,000 for the general fund and more than $100,000 in non-general fund/non-grant payroll expenses.
The furloughs would also impact the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Tony Brown previously told the Herald & Review that public safety would not suffer and the health and safety would continue to be a top priority.
Greenfield said he is unsure when the furloughs would be discussed again, but staff is considering holding a Finance Committee meeting next week.
The board participated in Wednesday’s meeting via Podbean, a podcast application.
