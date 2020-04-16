Macon County board holds off on employee furloughs, will meet next week to discuss

Greenfield said the $800,000 deficit carried over from the prior fiscal year. “At that point we thought we would be able to achieve a balanced budget,” he said, speaking after the meeting. “We could not predict this pandemic.”

Board member Laura Zimmerman, D-Decatur, after the meeting she does not believe furloughs are the first answer to the county’s budgetary issues.

“Sales tax makes up about 10-15% of our total revenue,” said Zimmerman, who is also party chair of the Macon County Democrats. “I think the major question is do we need to do these furloughs right now at all or is this something we can look at later.”

Greenfield earlier Thursday declared a disaster proclamation for Macon County. Assistant State’s Attorney Mike Baggett said the proclamation is limited to seven days and the board has to extend the declaration of emergency. Board members will meet next week to discuss an extension of the proclamation.

Under the plan being considered, employees of departments that operate using the county’s General Fund will be asked to take the furlough. Among those employees are some sheriff’s deputies, but Greenfield said that public safety has and will continue to be the main priority.