Macon County board holds off on employee furloughs, will meet next week to discuss

DECATUR — Macon County Board members will meet again next week to determine how to address a revenue deficit brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. One solution being considered is furloughs of staff members.
“Without a question we are going to experience a shortfall like we have never seen before,” said Chairman Kevin Greenfield, R-Decatur. “We are already $800,000 in the red.”
Macon County Assistant State's Attorney Mike Baggett is explaining the difference between furloughs and layoffs. "As it is currently being proposed and discussed, this is an indefinite period of time....if so that constitutes by law a layoff."— Analisa Trofimuk (@AnalisaTro) April 16, 2020
On Thursday evening, board members considered furloughs during a Finance Committee meeting and full County Board meeting, with officials calling in to participate. After two hours of debate, they decided to meet Monday to continue the discussion and answer questions about benefits, specific county departments and several others. A list of affected departments and positions was released.
The two- to six-month periods without pay are meant to help offset a loss in revenue for the county, which officials have credited to a decrease in sales tax due to the coronavirus pandemic, Greenfield said.
Counties typically rely on sales and property taxes for revenue, both of which are likely to experience steep declines as non-essential businesses shut down during the pandemic and consumers spent far less than before. Additionally, government entities have waived fees and had delays in payments, as well as unanticipated costs.
Greenfield said the $800,000 deficit carried over from the prior fiscal year. “At that point we thought we would be able to achieve a balanced budget,” he said, speaking after the meeting. “We could not predict this pandemic.”
Board member Laura Zimmerman, D-Decatur, after the meeting she does not believe furloughs are the first answer to the county’s budgetary issues.
“Sales tax makes up about 10-15% of our total revenue,” said Zimmerman, who is also party chair of the Macon County Democrats. “I think the major question is do we need to do these furloughs right now at all or is this something we can look at later.”
Greenfield earlier Thursday declared a disaster proclamation for Macon County. Assistant State’s Attorney Mike Baggett said the proclamation is limited to seven days and the board has to extend the declaration of emergency. Board members will meet next week to discuss an extension of the proclamation.
Under the plan being considered, employees of departments that operate using the county’s General Fund will be asked to take the furlough. Among those employees are some sheriff’s deputies, but Greenfield said that public safety has and will continue to be the main priority.
Additional departments affected by the decision include those who work in the county building and at the courthouse, Greenfield said.
Zimmerman said board members did not receive a list of departments or other information regarding furloughs. They did receive a spreadsheet with information about current year tax revenues.
Board Member Patricia Dawson, a Democrat from Decatur, said she wanted more information before making a decision.
Counties across the U.S. are experiencing similar issues. Some employees of Hamilton County in Cincinnati will be notified of furloughs that will also begin next week. The county is facing a $40-$60 million deficit due to revenue loss during the pandemic.
In Florida, where several counties depend on travel expenses for income, Monroe County commissioners voted to furlough 61 employees for 16 weeks, which would save the county over $700,000.
The National Association of Counties is calling on the federal government to provide more assistance to counties through the Interim Emergency COVID-19 Relief Act, as the formula for funding would have allocated more money to major cities and the state government.
Greenfield said he recently spoke with state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, and U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, who advised that they were not aware of any federal funds coming to the county anytime soon.
"This will be a terrible hardship on the county and not just Macon County," Greenfield said. "... Every county in Illinois and every county in the United States."
The county has a total of 46 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 33 of which are associated with Fair Havens Living Center in Decatur. Six patients have died, all residents of the facility, 1790 S. Fairview Ave. Officials confirmed the sixth death Thursday morning, a woman in her 90s.
