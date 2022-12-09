Macon County Board meets for first time after cutting seats

DECATUR — The Macon County Board on Thursday met for the first time as a 15-member board, a six-person reduction following redistricting controversy and a countywide Republican sweep in the November general election.
Macon County Republicans now hold 12 of the board’s 15 seats, leaving just three Democrats on the board. Three incumbent Democrats were ousted after election battles.
Now, the reduced board size means restructuring committees and streamlining processes, said Assistant State’s Attorney Mike Baggett.
Baggett, who has served as the county board’s attorney for 11 years, said the board’s committee structure was not designed for a 15-member board.
“This was a kind of a golden opportunity to revisit the county board rules,” he said. “They have not been amended since 2011.”
There will be no committee hearings in December, and Chairman Kevin Greenfield will not appoint any members to existing committees with the prior rules. Before the board’s January meeting, members will be presented with a new proposed set of county board rules to vote on during the Jan. 12 meeting.
Baggett told board members the rule changes will primarily apply to how committees are structured. Streamlining and combining committees could make the board more efficient, he said.
“We're not going to be changing dramatically what the county board's been doing,” Baggett said. “We want to keep with historical precedent in terms of the way we operate. We don't want to make huge changes there.”
In the meantime, Greenfield will appoint an ad hoc committee that will be hearing all committee matters during the month of December and into January before the next full board meeting.
As chairman, Greenfield has the authority to appoint members to the committee at his own discretion.
Baggett said board members will be sent a final draft of the proposed rules package for review “prior to January.”