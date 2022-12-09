 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MACON COUNTY

Macon County Board meets for first time after cutting seats

DECATUR — The Macon County Board on Thursday met for the first time as a 15-member board, a six-person reduction following redistricting controversy and a countywide Republican sweep in the November general election.

County Board meets after losing incumbents

Members of the Macon County Board mingle before the start of the board's first meeting since it reduced in size from 21 to 15 members. 

Macon County Republicans now hold 12 of the board’s 15 seats, leaving just three Democrats on the board. Three incumbent Democrats were ousted after election battles.

Now, the reduced board size means restructuring committees and streamlining processes, said Assistant State’s Attorney Mike Baggett. 

Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield thanks outgoing members for their service during the current board's last meeting together following Tuesday's midterm election.

Baggett, who has served as the county board’s attorney for 11 years, said the board’s committee structure was not designed for a 15-member board. 

“This was a kind of a golden opportunity to revisit the county board rules,” he said. “They have not been amended since 2011.” 

There will be no committee hearings in December, and Chairman Kevin Greenfield will not appoint any members to existing committees with the prior rules. Before the board’s January meeting, members will be presented with a new proposed set of county board rules to vote on during the Jan. 12 meeting. 

Baggett speaks to County Board

Members of the Macon County Board listen to Assistant State's Attorney Mike Baggett during the board's December meeting on Thursday. 

Baggett told board members the rule changes will primarily apply to how committees are structured. Streamlining and combining committees could make the board more efficient, he said. 

“We're not going to be changing dramatically what the county board's been doing,” Baggett said. “We want to keep with historical precedent in terms of the way we operate. We don't want to make huge changes there.”

In the meantime, Greenfield will appoint an ad hoc committee that will be hearing all committee matters during the month of December and into January before the next full board meeting. 

As chairman, Greenfield has the authority to appoint members to the committee at his own discretion. 

Baggett said board members will be sent a final draft of the proposed rules package for review “prior to January.”  

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

Mendenhall sworn in as new Macon County circuit judge

Mendenhall sworn in as new Macon County circuit judge

DECATUR – Following primary and general election battles earlier this year, Decatur attorney Shane Mendenhall was sworn in as Macon County’s newest circuit judge on Friday. 

Mendenhall took his oath as the new Circuit Judge for the county’s Sixth Judicial Circuit in front of a packed courtroom at the Macon County Courthouse. The journey to his judgeship was both humbling and exciting, he said. 

“I’m really looking forward to this,” Mendenhall told the Herald & Review after his swearing in. “I spent the last 14 years serving the community in one role, and I’m looking forward to this transition and serving the community in a new role.” 

Mendenhall has worked in Decatur since the start of his legal career in 2008. In his remarks at the ceremony, he thanked those who supported him throughout his career and his 2022 campaign. He could not have been elected were it not for the help of his wife and their four children, he said. 

“This was not my sacrifice,” he said. “This was a family sacrifice.” 

Mendenhall’s legal experience — primarily at Bolen Robinson & Ellis, or BRE Law, in Decatur — was celebrated by other judges present at the ceremony. 

Presiding Judge Thomas E. Griffith said he was confident Mendenhall has the traits necessary to succeed on the circuit court. Retired circuit judge Dan L. Flannell called Mendenhall a “hard worker and an excellent lawyer.” 

“[This is] a heck of a loss for BRE Law, but a heck of a gain for the Macon County Circuit Court,” Flannell said.  

Illinois Supreme Court Justice David K. Overstreet conducted Mendenhall’s oath of office. Overstreet said he was “honored” to be in Macon County, which is one of many counties included in his 5th Illinois Supreme Court District.   

“As a circuit judge, you’re going to be trusted with making decisions about peoples’ lives on a daily basis,” he told Mendenhall. 

Because most citizens who interact with the judicial branch of government do so with circuit judges, Overstreet said, Mendenhall’s new role is especially significant.

“You are the face of the judiciary,” Overstreet said.

Mendenhall said he was prepared to meet the demands of his new role.

“I’m looking forward to working with my new colleagues, to getting started and working hard,” he said.

