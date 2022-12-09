Macon County Board meets for first time after cutting seats

DECATUR – Following primary and general election battles earlier this year, Decatur attorney Shane Mendenhall was sworn in as Macon County’s newest circuit judge on Friday.

Mendenhall took his oath as the new Circuit Judge for the county’s Sixth Judicial Circuit in front of a packed courtroom at the Macon County Courthouse. The journey to his judgeship was both humbling and exciting, he said.

“I’m really looking forward to this,” Mendenhall told the Herald & Review after his swearing in. “I spent the last 14 years serving the community in one role, and I’m looking forward to this transition and serving the community in a new role.”

Mendenhall has worked in Decatur since the start of his legal career in 2008. In his remarks at the ceremony, he thanked those who supported him throughout his career and his 2022 campaign. He could not have been elected were it not for the help of his wife and their four children, he said.

“This was not my sacrifice,” he said. “This was a family sacrifice.”

Mendenhall’s legal experience — primarily at Bolen Robinson & Ellis, or BRE Law, in Decatur — was celebrated by other judges present at the ceremony.

Presiding Judge Thomas E. Griffith said he was confident Mendenhall has the traits necessary to succeed on the circuit court. Retired circuit judge Dan L. Flannell called Mendenhall a “hard worker and an excellent lawyer.”

“[This is] a heck of a loss for BRE Law, but a heck of a gain for the Macon County Circuit Court,” Flannell said.

Illinois Supreme Court Justice David K. Overstreet conducted Mendenhall’s oath of office. Overstreet said he was “honored” to be in Macon County, which is one of many counties included in his 5th Illinois Supreme Court District.

“As a circuit judge, you’re going to be trusted with making decisions about peoples’ lives on a daily basis,” he told Mendenhall.

Because most citizens who interact with the judicial branch of government do so with circuit judges, Overstreet said, Mendenhall’s new role is especially significant.

“You are the face of the judiciary,” Overstreet said.

Mendenhall said he was prepared to meet the demands of his new role.

“I’m looking forward to working with my new colleagues, to getting started and working hard,” he said.