Macon County Board seeks new member after resignation of Tim Dudley

DECATUR — A new member will be appointed to the Macon County Board after the resignation of Tim Dudley this month.

Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield said Dudley resigned after an increase in his job duties with Decatur city government.

Dudley said to the Herald & Review Friday that he is honored to have been a part of the board.

"I am so proud of what we have accomplished over the last 12 years," Dudley said. "I hated resigning from the board because I loved every minute of it."

"Tim was a very valuable member of this board and he will be missed," Greenfield said.

Dudley has served on the board since 2007 and previously held the vice-chairman seat. He started working for the city in 2017 as the development and revitalization specialist. At the time, Dudley took on some of the job duties held by Patrick Hoban who had resigned from his position as the city's economic development officer.

