DECATUR — Macon County Board members temporarily stalled an action aimed at retaining employees of the county health department, which saw resignations of three top leaders in January.

A majority of the board on Thursday voted to table a resolution that would amend the health department’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget and allow the department to pay for a new employee retention and milestone bonus policy.

The measure would not increase the size of the department’s budget or levy a new tax, and the Macon County Board of Health already approved the new department policy. But some county board members were still hesitant.

“My concern is when the COVID money runs out,” said Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield, R-4. “We get back to (a) regular revenue stream, the problem is going to be being able to sustain this.”

The policy would cost the department approximately $80,000 of its budget, and this year, a portion of those costs would be covered by some available federal COVID funding, said Assistant State's Attorney Mike Baggett. The rest would be reallocated from the health fund and other health department restricted funds.

The policy would then be accounted for in future health department budgets.

Additionally, Baggett said, the policy would not take up as large a chunk of the health department’s budget in future years.

The department’s plan accounts for employees who reached various milestones before 2023 and might not be eligible again for multiple years. According to the plan, employees who achieved a milestone date before 2023 will receive a bonus for the most recently achieved milestone.

“This is going to basically be the initial outlay,” Baggett said. “It's going to cover everyone who's currently employed going forward. You wouldn't see this happen for every single employee every year. It would only be during particular employees’ milestones. That's something that the health department can budget for.”

Future budget requests for the retention plan would be “much smaller,” he said, because fewer employees would be eligible; only those reaching milestones every five years would receive a bonus.

Ultimately, all but one member — Karl Coleman, D-1 — voted to table the resolution. The board still has the chance to vote on it during a future meeting.

The consideration comes two months after Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley, Assistant Public Health Administrator Bethany Krieg and Chief Financial Officer Sheree Zalanka all resigned weeks apart. The health department has since hired Lindsey Munsterman as interim public health administrator and LaKeeya Funches as CFO.

The Macon County Board will hold its next regular meeting on April 13.

