Macon County board to consider furloughs due to coronavirus-related revenue loss

DECATUR — Macon County Board members are set to consider some employee furloughs that could last as long as six months, a response to revenue losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Chairman Kevin Greenfield, in an email to county board members obtained by the Herald & Review, said the county needed to take "drastic action." He said Auditor Carol Reed had informed him the county may not have enough money to make another payroll as soon as May 8.
"We are looking at furloughing some employees for a potential of two to six months, maybe longer, or until we can get a grasp on our incoming revenue," Greenfield wrote. "This is nobody's fault but we have to (take) action and act quickly.)"
In an interview with the Herald & Review on Wednesday, Greenfield said he sent the email out to board members as measures will be discussed during tomorrow’s board meeting at 6 p.m. at the Macon County Building, 141 S. Main St.
He said the loss of sales tax revenue in particular has been a major blow to the county's budget.
“This a statewide, worldwide issue," Greenfield said. "Our revenues are going to be very much in a shortfall and because of that several of us have felt it is better to take a proactive stance instead of a reactive stance."
County departments that operate on dollars from its General Fund would be affected. While Greenfield said that includes the sheriff's office, he said county leaders would prioritize public safety.
“We will do whatever we possibly can to make sure the sheriff's office has adequate staff to do their job,” Greenfield said. “The chairman and county board’s first priority is the safety of citizens of Macon County.”
Departments that use grant funding, including workforce development and the health department, would not be affected, he said.
In the email to board members, Greenfield said he had asked all office holders to provide a list of services that are required by state law and cite the statute requiring the service. "If the Office Holder does not or cannot supply the statute, we will assume it is not mandated by law to be followed," he wrote.
A more specific list of the departments that could see furloughs will be presented Thursday, first to the board's finance committee and then to the full board. If the board approves the furloughs, they could begin as soon as Monday, Greenfield said.
“I know it is a quick thing, but we need to act quickly,” he said. “Our resources are dwindling very fast.”
Members of the public are allowed to submit comments to Secretary Jeannie Durham at jdurham@co.macon.il.us no later than two hours before the meeting starts. The finance committee meeting with begin at 5:15 p.m. and the full board meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
“The sooner we can get the virus behind us and get the sales tax rolling again, we can get employees back to work,” Greenfield said.
READ THE FULL TEXT OF THE EMAIL:
To My Fellow Board Members and Office Holders-
I pray you are all in good health and had a happy Easter. Without a doubt this is an Easter none of us will ever forget. The Covid-19 virus is something we never expected or could have ever planned for. Because of it, we are going to have to take drastic measures. I was recently informed by the Auditor on or around May 8, we may not have enough cash on hand to make another payroll. These drastic times call for level headed but drastic action.
I have asked all Office Holders to give (Auditor Carol Reed) and myself all the services their offices provide to the public that are mandated by statute, and for them to supply us with that statute. If the Office Holder does not or cannot supply the statute, we will assume it is not mandated by law to be followed.
We are going to meet with the Finance Committee as soon as possible, on Tuesday or Wednesday. We are also meeting with all Office Holders starting Tuesday morning. We are looking at furloughing some employees for a potential of 2-6 months, maybe longer or until we can get a grasp on our incoming revenue. This is nobody's fault but we have to (take) action and act quickly.
After meeting with the Finance Committee or before, I will probably declare Macon County a disaster county. I hope the unions understand the dilemma we are in and will work with us. I will do my best to keep everyone up to speed. This has taken a toll on all of us. Working together and respecting each other and their ideas, will make it easier to get through this. Trust me, no one hates this more than I do but prolonging this will only make it worse.
