Macon County board to consider furloughs due to coronavirus-related revenue loss

Members of the public are allowed to submit comments to Secretary Jeannie Durham at jdurham@co.macon.il.us no later than two hours before the meeting starts. The finance committee meeting with begin at 5:15 p.m. and the full board meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

“The sooner we can get the virus behind us and get the sales tax rolling again, we can get employees back to work,” Greenfield said.

READ THE FULL TEXT OF THE EMAIL:

To My Fellow Board Members and Office Holders-

I pray you are all in good health and had a happy Easter. Without a doubt this is an Easter none of us will ever forget. The Covid-19 virus is something we never expected or could have ever planned for. Because of it, we are going to have to take drastic measures. I was recently informed by the Auditor on or around May 8, we may not have enough cash on hand to make another payroll. These drastic times call for level headed but drastic action.