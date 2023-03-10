DECATUR — The Macon County Board will hold a special meeting next week to approve a funding agreement for Reas Bridge Road.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Macon County Office Building, Room 514, at 141 S. Main St. in Decatur.
On the board's agenda is the approval and appropriation of a funding agreement for CH24 Reas Bridge Road, as well as "any other business which may properly come before the board," according to a county announcement.
The Reas Bridge Road action was left off the agenda for the board's March 9 regular meeting.
Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield explains a resolution requesting consent from the Illinois Department of Transportation to appoint an acting county engineer following the retirement of former County Engineer Bruce Bird on Dec. 31.
Taylor Vidmar
11 memorable Decatur companies that are no longer with us
General Electric
The General Electric Co.
announced in 1959 that they were going out of the plastics business, closing operations in Decatur.
1948: In the shipping room, Charles Freeman and Edwin Swam box the finished product. Mr. Swam is packing,s hipping and receiving foreman in the new plant.
H&R file photo
Block & Kuhl
Block & Kuhl occupied this building from August 1934 to May 1949.
H&R file photo
Linn & Scruggs
Linn & Scruggs resided at 161. North Main St. from 1924 until
Myers and Brothers purchased the Linn & Scruggs operation and moved the business to Water Street in 1970. 1930: This is the Linn & Scruggs building on the corner of North Main Street and Prairie Ave. in 1930. Linn & Scruggs moved to this building (the former Bachman Building) in 1924, having formerly been located in the "Court House Block," the southeast corner of East Main and Water streets. This location was plagued by fires, one in 1895 and the spectacular one in 1914. Linn's has stayed in this buildling almost half of its 100 years. More from our archives:
•
Linn's Is Old Friend
H&R file photo
Borg-Warner Corp.
Borger-Warner Corp, which once employed more than 2,500 people at three facilities in Decatur,
closed in 1989.
H&R file photo
Marvel-Schebler
Borg-Warner Corp.
announced in March of 1983 that they would close its Marvel-Schebler-Tillotson Division plant in Decatur about April 15.
1950: A general view of the interior of the v factory. Carburetors for 90 per cent of all makes of tractors are made here, as well as aircraft and automotive carburetors. Production began last month and will gradually increase until 70,000 are turned out monthly.
H&R file photo
Houdaille-Hershey
The Decatur Division plant of Houdaille Industries Inc., formerly known as the Houdaille-Hershey Corp. plant,
stopped production in July of 1956. Houdaille's Macon Arms plant closed in 1957.
1950: In 1950, the first photo of the interior of the Houdaille-Hershey plant was permitted.
H&R file photo
Kelly Food Products
Kelly Food Products Co. factory
shut down for good in 1996 after employees had started to see trouble in the company's operation about a year before. 1949: Thomas E. Austin watches carefully to see that each chip is the proper shade of brown when it leaves the cooker. More from our archives:
•
Bankruptcy frees Kelly's to sell assets
H&R file photo
Bridgestone/Firestone
Firestone closed its doors
in 2001 after 38 years of production in Decatur.
1970: Dean Hixon gives final inspection to one of the new Firestone Steel Belt 60 tires being made now at the Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. plant in Decatur. The product is a belted-bias tire with steel-wire belts and a polyester body.
H&R file photo
Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11.
