Macon County Board to vote on issue of recreational cannabis businesses

DECATUR — The Macon County Board on Thursday will vote on whether to allow recreational cannabis businesses in the county's unincorporated areas.

Chairman Kevin Greenfield previously said opting in was likely not the direction that board is headed but that they would hear from the public during the meeting.

"My plan is to open it up for public comment for whatever length of time that is needed," Greenfield said.

The board up until this point has been discussing the matter in Finance Committee and Environmental, Education, Health & Welfare Committee meetings. Board members previously said they would wait until a March or April to add the resolution to a board meeting agenda.

Board members will also consider establishing a county cannabis retailer's occupation tax. If recreational sales were allowed in unincorporated areas of Macon County, they would be taxed locally at 3.75% under the proposal. Sales in municipalities would be taxed at 3%. State taxes on cannabis products range from 10% to 25% and vary depending on the concentration of THC.