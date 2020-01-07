Macon County Board to vote on issue of recreational cannabis businesses

DECATUR — The Macon County Board on Thursday will vote on whether to allow recreational cannabis businesses in the county's unincorporated areas.
Chairman Kevin Greenfield previously said opting in was likely not the direction that board is headed but that they would hear from the public during the meeting.
"My plan is to open it up for public comment for whatever length of time that is needed," Greenfield said.
The board up until this point has been discussing the matter in Finance Committee and Environmental, Education, Health & Welfare Committee meetings. Board members previously said they would wait until a March or April to add the resolution to a board meeting agenda.
Board members will also consider establishing a county cannabis retailer's occupation tax. If recreational sales were allowed in unincorporated areas of Macon County, they would be taxed locally at 3.75% under the proposal. Sales in municipalities would be taxed at 3%. State taxes on cannabis products range from 10% to 25% and vary depending on the concentration of THC.
The Decatur City Council, the village of Forsyth and the Long Creek Board of Trustees have opted out of the measure while Harristown in October opted in. Warrensburg residents will be able to weigh in on the issue in a referendum on an upcoming election ballot.
The Decatur Township Board of Trustees recently voted for a non-binding, advisory referendum to be added to the March 2020 primary election ballot. The referendum would ask voters about sales for residents over 21. The move came after members of the Facebook group, the Decatur Dispensary Project, gathered signatures toward a petition for the referendum. The group was created after the city council opted out of recreational sales.
