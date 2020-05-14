Macon County Board votes down raises, rejects asking for furloughs

Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield, R-Decatur, said that is why he had come up with a resolution recommending a package of savings for the county’s various departments. It called for county employees to take 10 unpaid furlough days between now and Nov. 30, which he said would deliver savings of some $600,000.

Hiring would also be frozen and no department could spend more than $500 without the approval of the county auditor.

But the chairman’s resolution went down 11 votes to eight. Even if passed, however, rules governing county government stipulate that county office holders can’t be compelled to cut budgets the board has already approved. So they could have ignored the chairman’s proposed cuts anyway. The board would have to vote by a two-thirds majority to force budget cuts on existing budgets, and Greenfield said that many votes were “probably impossible to get.”

He said he was forced to come up with his own resolution because three meetings of the county’s finance committee hadn’t come up with any workable plan to cut expenses.