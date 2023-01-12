Macon County Board votes to keep cannabis out, oppose assault weapons ban

DECATUR – The Macon County Board on Thursday voted to keep cannabis dispensaries out of unincorporated parts of the county and to formally oppose Illinois’ assault weapons ban, measures that reflected the Republican majority’s dominance.

Board members voted along party lines to modify the sunset date of the cannabis business establishment ordinance of the Macon County Code, meaning all facilities for cannabis except for dispensaries are allowed in the county’s unincorporated areas until 2024.

District 1 board member Karl Coleman called the measure “unproductive.”

“As we know, there is not likely to be a cannabis dispensary put in an unincorporated part of the county,” Coleman said.

Extending the ban on dispensaries means taking away economic opportunities, he said.

Among other actions, the board also approved a resolution formally stating the county’s opposition to HB5471, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which Governor J.B. Pritzker signed into law this week. The law requires current owners of assault weapons to register their firearms with the state and bans future sales of various semi-automatic firearms classified as assault weapons.

Earlier on Thursday, Macon County Sheriff Jim Root released a statement in which he declared he would not enforce the law.

“I, along with many others, believe HB5471 is a clear violation of my oath and both Constitutions I’m sworn to protect,” Root’s statement read.

Macon County Board members voted along party lines to state their opposition to the assault weapons ban, with all Republicans voting in favor of the resolution and Democrats Coleman and Goodman voting present and no, respectively.

State politics arose more than once during Thursday’s meeting, with newly elected member Edward Yoder of District 4 at one point commenting on Pritzker’s inaugural address earlier this week.

“He used the word ‘hope’ 11 times, but then he used his divisive words such as ‘fascism,’ ‘extremist,’ ‘right-winger,’ ‘anti-vaxxer,’ or ‘hate,’” Yoder said. “To me, these words only create separation, fear and conflict.”

Among other appointments, the board voted to approve Marsha Webb, an EMS instructor with experience working for Decatur ambulances, to an open position on the Macon County Board of Health.

The Macon County Board is set to convene for its next full meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.

