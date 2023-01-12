Macon County Board votes to keep cannabis out, oppose assault weapons ban

DECATUR – The Macon County Board on Thursday voted to keep cannabis dispensaries out of unincorporated parts of the county and to formally oppose Illinois’ assault weapons ban, measures that reflected the Republican majority’s dominance.
Board members voted along party lines to modify the sunset date of the cannabis business establishment ordinance of the Macon County Code, meaning all facilities for cannabis except for dispensaries are allowed in the county’s unincorporated areas until 2024.
District 1 board member Karl Coleman called the measure “unproductive.”
“As we know, there is not likely to be a cannabis dispensary put in an unincorporated part of the county,” Coleman said.
Macon County Board members
Karl Coleman, D-1, and Ryan Kreke, R-4, rise to discuss a measure during the board's Jan. 12, 2023 meeting.
Taylor Vidmar
Extending the ban on dispensaries means taking away economic opportunities, he said.
Among other actions, the board also approved a resolution formally stating the county’s opposition to
HB5471, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which Governor J.B. Pritzker signed into law this week. The law requires current owners of assault weapons to register their firearms with the state and bans future sales of various semi-automatic firearms classified as assault weapons.
Earlier on Thursday, Macon County Sheriff Jim Root released a statement in which he declared he would not enforce the law.
“I, along with many others, believe HB5471 is a clear violation of my oath and both Constitutions I’m sworn to protect,” Root’s statement read.
Macon County Board members voted along party lines to state their opposition to the assault weapons ban, with all Republicans voting in favor of the resolution and Democrats Coleman and Goodman voting present and no, respectively.
State politics arose more than once during Thursday’s meeting, with newly elected member Edward Yoder of District 4 at one point commenting on Pritzker’s
inaugural address earlier this week.
“He used the word ‘hope’ 11 times, but then he used his divisive words such as ‘fascism,’ ‘extremist,’ ‘right-winger,’ ‘anti-vaxxer,’ or ‘hate,’” Yoder said. “To me, these words only create separation, fear and conflict.”
Among other appointments, the board voted to approve Marsha Webb, an EMS instructor with experience working for Decatur ambulances, to an open position on the Macon County Board of Health.
The Macon County Board is set to convene for its next full meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.
Photos: Rallies across US demand gun law changes
People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
Protesters march down Jefferson Avenue past the site of the Tops massacre during a gun control rally, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)
Derek Gee
People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
People shout as they participate at a March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Demonstrators calling for gun control march across the Brooklyn Bridge, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz)
Jennifer Peltz
People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Protesters march down Jefferson Avenue the site of the Tops massacre during a gun control rally, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)
Derek Gee
Protesters march down Jefferson Avenue past the site of the Tops massacre during a gun control rally, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)
Derek Gee
Fragrance Harris Stanfield, center, talks about her experience surviving the Tops attack alongside some of her Tops coworkers during a gun control rally, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)
Derek Gee
People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
A banner is displayed during the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
People listen to the Rev. Denise Walden-Glenn speak during the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
People listen to Garnell Whitfield, Jr., of Buffalo, N.Y., whose mother, Ruth Whitfield, was killed in the Buffalo Tops supermarket mass shooting, speak during the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., speaks to the crowd during in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
Tanya Welk listens to the program during the March For Our Lives Parkland to Demand an End to Gun Violence rally at Pine Trails Park Amphitheater in Parkland, Fla., on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The rally and march coordinated with over 400 marches nationwide. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Mike Stocker
Protesters march during the March For Our Lives Parkland to Demand an End to Gun Violence rally at Pine Trails Park Amphitheater in Parkland, Fla., on Saturday June 11, 2022. The rally and march coordinated with over 400 marches nationwide. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Mike Stocker
Stephanie Horowitz, 19, a recent graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School holds up a sign during the March For Our Lives Parkland to Demand an End to Gun Violence rally at Pine Trails Park Amphitheater in Parkland, Fla., on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The rally and march coordinated with over 400 marches nationwide. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Mike Stocker
People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
Children participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
Children hold signs during in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
Patricia Oliver, left, and Manuel Oliver, the parents of Joaquin Oliver, one of the victims of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., speak on stage during the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
Protesters march during the March For Our Lives Parkland to Demand an End to Gun Violence rally at Pine Trails Park Amphitheater in Parkland, Fla., on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The rally and march coordinated with over 400 marches nationwide. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Mike Stocker
Joy Jenner and her daughter Sydney Jenner, 18, and a recent graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School lean on each other during the March For Our Lives Parkland to Demand an End to Gun Violence rally at Pine Trails Park Amphitheater in Parkland, Fla., on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The rally and march coordinated with over 400 marches nationwide. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Mike Stocker
A placard is displayed during the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
Parkland survivor and activist David Hogg speaks to the crowd during in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
David Hogg, March For Our Lives Co-Founder and survivor of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., speaks during the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Deborah Plotkin carries her grandson as she attends the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
Chuck Kabacinski participates in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
People hold signs during the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
People attend in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
With the White House in the background, RuQuan Brown, a gun violence survivor and activist with March For Our Lives, speaks during the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
People hold signs in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Patricia Oliver, parent of Joaquin Oliver, one of the victims of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., hugs gun violence survivors during the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
Stella Valenti, 16, leads 100 people in a "March For Our Lives" anti-gun-violence rally at Griswold Park in Erie, Pa., Saturday, June 11, 2022. A rising senior at Erie High School, where one student was shot and injured in early April, Valenti was a featured speaker earlier in the rally. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)
Greg Wohlford
Riley P, 10, from Milan, holds up a sign on the steps of the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., at a gun control rally, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal via AP)
Robert Killips
People gather for a gun control rally at Griswold Park in Erie, Pa., Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)
Greg Wohlford
Jeff Snyder, of Olympia, Wash., stands with other gun-control advocates from around the Puget Sound during a rally at the state Capitol in Olympia on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Tony Overman/The News Tribune via AP)
Tony Overman
Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.