Macon County candidates add their names to the list of local elections

MACON COUNTY — The registration deadline to be on the April ballot for local villages has passed. The following is an additional list of candidate filings for Macon County communities. A list of other Macon County candidates was previously published on Dec. 26.

LONG CREEK

Running for Long Creek Village president will be incumbent Cheryl A. Smith. Three seats for trustee will be on the ballot. Candidates will include incumbents Michelle Comer, Daniel Clow and Garry Golz will be challenged by Matthew Niesman.

FORSYTH

Marilyn Johnson, the current village president, has decided not to run for re-election for the position and will instead run for a trustee position.

She will be joined on the ballot for the three open trustee seats by incumbents Bob Gruenwald and Dave Wendt. Trustee Kerry Denison is not running for re-election.