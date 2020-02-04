Macon County Clerk: State error led to registration of 7 people who identified as non-citizens

DECATUR — Seven people who self-identified as not being U.S. citizens were erroneously registered to vote in Macon County because of a state programming error, County Clerk Josh Tanner said Tuesday.
The clerk's office was notified by the State Board of Elections about the error on Dec. 30, he said. All seven people were mailed a letter requiring them to appear and demonstrate why their registration should not be canceled.
One person's registration was canceled because he or she moved before being able to vote, Tanner said. One voted in the November 2018, election and also turned out to be a U.S. citizen who has now completed a new registration. One person contacted the clerk's office and confirmed being a non-citizen; this person had never voted, Tanner said.
The other four have not contacted Tanner's office, and their registration has been canceled, he said.
That system, the result of 2017 legislation that passed both chambers of the General Assembly by unanimous, bipartisan votes, officially launched July 2, 2018. But the programming glitch that failed to filter out people who identified themselves as non-citizens wasn’t discovered until December 2019. By that time, 545 people who identified as being non-citizens were registered to vote.
The State Board of Elections said last month that 15 people who self-identified as not being U.S. citizens had cast ballots in the 2018 and 2019 elections, and three of them turned out to be citizens.
Illinois state law allows eligible voters to register up to and including Election Day provided they have the correct documents. If any cancelled voters are later proven to be eligible, they will be allowed to register and vote, Tanner said.
The voter registrations of nearly 800 former Illinois inmates may have been mistakenly canceled because of a “data-matching error” between state agencies, the State Board of Elections disclosed Monday.
While the information for approximately 4,700 16-year-olds was forwarded from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office to the Illinois State Board of Elections as part of an automatic voter registration program, no underage people were registered to vote, nor did they receive information about registering to vote, according to representatives of those two agencies.
Only 15 people who self-identified as not being U.S. citizens cast ballots in the 2018 and 2019 elections, the Illinois State Board of Elections said in a correction Thursday, three of which actually turned out to be citizens.