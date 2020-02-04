Macon County Clerk: State error led to registration of 7 people who identified as non-citizens

DECATUR — Seven people who self-identified as not being U.S. citizens were erroneously registered to vote in Macon County because of a state programming error, County Clerk Josh Tanner said Tuesday.

The clerk's office was notified by the State Board of Elections about the error on Dec. 30, he said. All seven people were mailed a letter requiring them to appear and demonstrate why their registration should not be canceled.

One person's registration was canceled because he or she moved before being able to vote, Tanner said. One voted in the November 2018, election and also turned out to be a U.S. citizen who has now completed a new registration. One person contacted the clerk's office and confirmed being a non-citizen; this person had never voted, Tanner said.

The other four have not contacted Tanner's office, and their registration has been canceled, he said.