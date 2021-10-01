 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Macon County delinquent tax sale deadline nears

  • 0

The Chicago Bears on Wednesday announced the purchase of the Arlington International Racecourse facility and 326 acres of land in Arlington Heights from Churchill Downs, a property which cost $197.2 million.

DECATUR — Macon County will be holding its annual public sale for delinquent 2017 and prior real estate taxes.

There are about 190 items available through a sealed bid auction sale. 

All sealed bids must be received at the Macon County Treasurer's Office, 141 S. Main St., Room 302, no later than the close of business on Oct. 8.

The required minimum bid is $813 per item. All items to be sold to the highest sealed bid received on or before the deadline. Bidder packets and sale catalogs are available at the Macon County Treasurer's office or online at www.iltaxsale.com.

For more information contact the Auction Sale Department at 1-800-248-2850 or 618-656-5744.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Decatur group looking to help, house Afghan refugees

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News