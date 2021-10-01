Macon County delinquent tax sale deadline nears

DECATUR — Macon County will be holding its annual public sale for delinquent 2017 and prior real estate taxes.

There are about 190 items available through a sealed bid auction sale.

All sealed bids must be received at the Macon County Treasurer's Office, 141 S. Main St., Room 302, no later than the close of business on Oct. 8.

The required minimum bid is $813 per item. All items to be sold to the highest sealed bid received on or before the deadline. Bidder packets and sale catalogs are available at the Macon County Treasurer's office or online at www.iltaxsale.com.

For more information contact the Auction Sale Department at 1-800-248-2850 or 618-656-5744.

