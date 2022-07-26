 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ELECTION 2022

Macon County Democrats field all-woman slate to challenge for county-wide offices

DECATUR — Macon County voters will have a few more choices this November after the local Democratic party filed an all-woman slate to seek county-wide offices.

The filings include Shannon Gutierrez-Seal for sheriff, Melverta Wilkins for treasurer and Kathryn McAlpine for clerk.

Stage set for November showdown between Budzinski, Deering for 13th District

If elected, each would be the first woman to serve in the respective posts in Macon County. In addition, Gutierrez-Seal would be the first woman elected sheriff in Illinois and Wilkins would be the first person of color to serve as Macon County treasurer.

“Due to the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the attack on women’s rights, the Macon County Democratic Party is honored to nominate these three qualified women to represent Macon County on the ballot,” said a news release issued late Monday by the Macon County Democratic Party.

Gutierrez-Seal will be challenging incumbent Sheriff Jim Root who is seeking his second term. Root defeated Cody Moore in the primary.

McAlpine will be challenging incumbent Josh Tanner, who is seeking his second term as county clerk.

Voters choose Jim Root to stay in the job as Macon County sheriff

Wilkins will be challenging John Jackson, who was appointed treasurer following the resignation of Edward Yoder.

In addition, party officials also placed Tony Wilkins on the ballot for Macon County Board District 5 and Jon Moore for Macon County Board District 3.

In District 3, Moore will be joining Democrat Elijah England and Republicans Kristen Larner, Mary Scott and Jacob Horve on the ballot.

In District 5, Wilkins will be joining Democrat incumbent Shad Edwards and Republicans Debra Kraft, Gregory Mattingley and Linda Little.

All of the Republicans in both races are currently members of the board.

The new board district map, approved based on the results of the 2020 Census, saw the number of districts drop from seven to five, with each still represented by three board members, thus pitting more incumbent board members against one another. 

There also will be contested races in District 2 and 4. Only District 1 will be uncontested in the November general election.

In District 2, Democrats Shateveon Goforth and Jill Bergin will go up against Republicans Jeffrey Entler and Grant Noland, both incumbents, and Andrew Hogan,

In District 4, Democrat Marcy Rood and Patricia Dawson will go up against Republicans Kevin Greenfield, Ryan Kreke and Edward Yoder. All but Yoder are currently serving on the board.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

