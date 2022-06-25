Macon County Democrats increase efforts to get out the vote in response to SCOTUS decision

DECATUR — The Macon County Democrats had already planned a day of canvassing on Saturday before Friday's Supreme Court decision to hand abortion regulation to individual states and remove its status as a constitutional right.

That decision made the issue of abortion rise to the top of the agenda.

“In light of what happened yesterday, the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, obviously we have an election on Tuesday and it's the first opportunity for individuals to voice their frustrations with the decision and everything that's going on currently in our country,” said Karl Coleman, chairman of the Macon County Democrats.

Volunteers were making phone calls and knocking on doors to hand out campaign literature and working on encouraging voters to go to the polls on Tuesday, or cast their vote early at the Macon County Office Building.

“We wanted to get the word out and present the opportunity to get out and interact with members of the community and spread the word and their energy, when it comes to being willing to fight back against the religious and social extremism we're seeing, unfortunately," Coleman said, "especially since it's people with power, institutions that affect our lives all the time and to see what we're dealing with, what our female friends are dealing with when it comes to reproductive rights, sexual health rights, we want to make sure they feel protected and this is the first opportunity to do that.”

Election rules in Illinois, he said, allow voters to vote at the county building even on election day. In an effort to make things as easy as possible, a number of churches are offering rides in a “Souls to the Polls” event on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., giving rides to churchgoers who want to vote early, and the party headquarters is also offering rides on Monday and Tuesday. Call (217) 521-4688.

A rally in support of abortion rights is planned for Tuesday in front of the Macon County Courthouse. A time will be announced in the next few days.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

