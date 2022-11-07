Macon County election judges prepare for the big day

DECATUR — Election judge Marcia Potrafka wants everyone to vote.

“I don’t begrudge anybody their opinion on their politics, and I don’t care what they are on Election Day,” she said. “Just come in and vote and let the next person do the same thing.”

As well as being a Macon County election judge, Potrafka also teaches other judges how to make sure the voting process runs as smoothly as possible.

“It’s not just sitting at a table checking people in,” Potrafka said, who led a class Saturday, ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

Potrafka and other judges said they would welcome more volunteers to join them on Election Day.

“This is our civic duty,” said Angela Barricklow-Dawson, who will be working her second election on Tuesday. “People aren’t stepping up and volunteering to do it.”

Scott Fisher has been an election judge for 15 years. “The crew I work with are great people,” he said. “And it’s an important job and there’s nobody to fill it.”

The class leading up to Tuesday's election included an introduction of the basic setup and tear down of a polling place and guiding voters through the process.

“If there are situations that come up, like someone gets married and changes their name,” Potrafka said, "the judges all have to know how to do that.”

The job begins the day before with the set up. Each polling place will have its own signage and equipment. At the end of election day, some judges will be tallying the results while others will be moving equipment and furniture.

“It’s a long day and there’s a lot to learn in a short period of time,” Potrafka told the judges.

Experienced judges are also students in Potrafka’s class, since new information can be added between elections.

“The training is invaluable, regardless of how long you’ve been a judge,” she said.

Want to be an Election Judge? For those interested in being an election judge for future elections, contact the Macon County Clerk's Office at 217-424-1305 or email jtanner@maconcounty.illinois.gov.

Potrafka has been an election judge for 30 years. “And I still learn something new,” she said. “The experienced judges have situations that are good for the other judges to learn.”

For those who are interested in being a judge, a verification process is necessary, including proof of being a registered voter in the county in which they are a judge. “Then they come to class,” Potrafka said.

Although the pay is $150 per election, some people decide one is enough. “Because it is a long day,” Potrafka said. “And personalities don’t always mesh.”

Throughout her years as an election judge, Potrafka has witnessed the process change, such as updated machines. Just a few years ago, the ballots were hand-counted at the end of the day.

“It is a lot better now,” she said about the introduction of the machines. “That saves a lot of time and accuracy.”

During their class time, judges have the opportunity to study the vote tabulator and touch screen machines.

Potrafka is ready to welcome more election judges. “There’s been a lot of talk saying we need poll watchers to ensure integrity in the polling places,” she said. “What we need are good judges. You guys are the first line of defense for integrity, because you’re in charge in that polling place.”

The election judges are aware of voter fraud and integrity discussions and rumors.

“You can only complain about it if you are willing to be part of the change,” said election judge Shannon Lynch. “If you’re not willing to be part of the change, then people need to step up to the plate or zip their mouth.”

For Barricklow-Dawson, the job is another way to show community involvement. “It’s our right to vote,” she said. “We should be involved in the process.”

The instructor prefers judges who are friendly, pay attention to details and understand the voting process. “And someone who can enforce that integrity,” she said.

Election judges should have a grasp on the important ballot issues. However, they are not allowed to share their views on election day.

“That’s considered electioneering or campaigning for an issue,” Potrafka said. “We can’t do that.”

Election day goes by faster when the judges are prepared for the long day and enjoy each others’ company, they said. “We are stuck with each other,” Fisher said. “That is a long day.”

#TogetherDecatur Do you know a person or of a story that exemplifies the best of Decatur? Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983 or dbeckett@herald-review.com.

“When you have a good team, you can get everything done and the results can get done sooner,” said election judge Rebekah Bruer.

“Each training session we try to focus on what was an issue the time before or what is going to be an issue this time,” Potrafka said.

Fisher has worked as an election judge for 15 years.

“We need help,” he said. “Step up to the plate and show an example. This is an important job.”

Polling places are combining because more judges are needed, Potrafka said. “If you want to keep a polling place in your neighborhood, then you as a voter in that precinct should do what you can to keep it,” she said.