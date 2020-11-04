Macon County election recap: What happened, who won and what we don't know yet

DECATUR — Central Illinois voters descended on polling locations Tuesday in a high-stakes, historic Election Day that featured face masks, social distancing and unprecedented circumstances amid an ongoing pandemic.
As night fell, it promised to be many hours before the full outcome became fully known. The Macon County clerk's office as of 8:30 p.m. reported no results from its 73 precincts.
Two of the few races that enough statewide results Tuesday evening were for U.S. Senate, which showed Democrat Dick Durbin winning re-election. Also, Democrat Joe Biden won Illinois over GOP President Donald Trump.
Despite thousands voting early ahead of Tuesday, there were still those who took part in the in-person process. Sean Dougherty, 25, voted in the morning at the Macon County Building, a popular voting location. He found the process easy.
“I even changed my address,” he said. “And I moved right through.”
Dougherty said he isn’t worried about the election’s outcome. “I’m just doing my part,” he said.
Here some the key developments from the Tuesday races:
Dougherty’s experience voting during this year’s primary election was similar to others in Macon County.
Ken England, 55, voted at the Maroa City Hall on Tuesday afternoon. This year’s process was similar to most elections, he said. “There’s hardly any line,” England said. “It’s kind of nice.”
Most of his time at the polling election site was spent socializing. “I was out here talking to a couple of friends,” England said. “So I wasted more than 10 minutes.”
'Everybody who wanted to vote got to vote'
Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said many voters took advantage of early voting.
“We’ve already voted probably half the voters who typically vote in an election,” he said. “So I don’t think it will be as busy of a presidential election, but it’s always more busy than the primary or municipal election.”
At the end of the evening, Tanner was pleased with the day’s process. “There’s always issues with every election,” he said. “This one went well. We were able to address all the issues. And everybody who wanted to vote got to vote.”
Compared to other elections, Tanner said the county had more mail-in ballots. “The process has always been in place,” he said. “It’s just the volume issue. The number of people who took advantage of it was higher than in the past.”
Tanner credits the pandemic for early voting. The county clerk’s office also mailed postcards to voters reminding them of the opportunity. “Overall it was very successful,” he said.
Mail-in ballots had to be postmarked on Tuesday. However, the votes will be counted up until Nov. 17. “The rest of this week will have more ballots,” Tanner said.
Sandra Dickman arrived at her polling precinct Tuesday afternoon expecting to wait in a long line.
“I meant to get here earlier, but it just wasn’t a problem," said Dickman, saying the process took no longer than 10 minutes. "I thought there would be a big wait and didn’t know how they would handle it with the virus.”
Dickman, a 65-year-old from Decatur, said she came to vote on Election Day at her precinct, GT Church, wanting to make a difference after "just seeing the whole nation being divided," hoping to make the biggest impact with her vote towards the presidential election.
Jessica Murrell said she usually votes early, but a busier work schedule made her push back to showing up to polls on election day. The 32-year-old from Decatur said a positive came out of waiting until Election Day in being joined by friend 23-year-old Safyia Simoneaux.
“I got somebody to come with me that wasn’t going to come," Murrell said. "It’s time for change and you can’t complain if you’re not contributing. You can’t have something negative to say if you’re not going out and making change.”
Upon arrival at the Macon County Clerk's office, however, Murrell said: "We didn’t even think we were in the right place," as the girls were expecting a much longer wait with the line extending through the front door.
"It was easy," she said. "We went right in and right out."
Election judges Yvonne Taylor and Paul Willis expected to be busy at the Richland Community College polling location as well. “The lines were pretty long,” Willis said.
Voters from three precincts waited in lengthy lines before the doors opened, according to the election judges. “We usually only have two (precincts),” Taylor said.
“However, one of the areas that we cover has always been a good turnout,” Willis said.
Although the location was a popular spot for voters, the process upon entering the doors took only a few minutes.
“It’s been going pretty steadily,” Taylor said.
Social distancing required
Willis and Taylor have been election judges for years. Having experienced ebbs and flows of voters, they said the only added stress this year has been the pandemic.
Election judges encourage 6-foot distances, provide hand sanitizer and wear masks. Halfway through the day, Willis and Taylor said they had not had any conflicts. “But we can not deny a person the right to vote if they refuse to wear a mask,” Willis said. “It’s a federal law.”
Voters James and Jenny Dalluge from Oreana visited the Richland Community College polling site. “From the time we got in the door, it took about 10 minutes,” James Dalluge said.
“We are used to taking even less,” Jenny Dalluge said about previous voting opportunities.
The couple said the pandemic wasn’t going to stop them from voting.
“This has been a stressful four years,” James Dalluge said.
Warrensburg voter Jamie Gillett, 34, took approximately 10 minutes to cast her vote. “We just did what we needed to do,” she said.
The process was easy for her. “But there was one person in front of me that hadn’t registered,” she said. “It was his first time voting. He didn’t know he had to register.”
Besides the masks, the process was similar to other elections Gillett has voted in. “I feel like people are kind of getting used to it,” she said. “It gets a little hot and it was warm in there.”
Marge Fowler, election judge for the Warrensburg precinct, said they have had a larger than normal turnout for this election. COVID did not stop many from visiting the polling location. “And nobody has complained,” she said. “It’s been very smooth.”
The smaller communities often come together during election season, Fowler said. “That’s important to them,” she said. “To keep our country safe, they are willing to go out and vote.”
Lindsay Tipsword, 28, said her day began by listening to NPR as a way to "get a view of how the rest of the country's doing" and calling close friends to see how the day has been going for them. The preparation for election day went beyond the desire to be an informed voter, as she even researched when to visit her precinct if she didn't want to wait a long time in line.
"Around one to three is when it's the slowest and that's why I came around this time," she said.
Voting Tuesday afternoon at Scovill Zoo, the Decatur Milligan Academy teacher said her focus was going more towards local candidates, but still acknowledged the importance of the presidential election.
"It doesn't impact peoples' lives as strongly as local elections," Tipsword said of the presidential race. "A lot of people going to the polls don't even know who their local candidates even are and I'm a big proponent of making sure we vote in local elections and participate in them."
Voters cast ballots across Macon County on Tuesday
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
