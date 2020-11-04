Macon County election recap: What happened, who won and what we don't know yet

Most of his time at the polling election site was spent socializing. “I was out here talking to a couple of friends,” England said. “So I wasted more than 10 minutes.”

'Everybody who wanted to vote got to vote'

Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said many voters took advantage of early voting.

“We’ve already voted probably half the voters who typically vote in an election,” he said. “So I don’t think it will be as busy of a presidential election, but it’s always more busy than the primary or municipal election.”

At the end of the evening, Tanner was pleased with the day’s process. “There’s always issues with every election,” he said. “This one went well. We were able to address all the issues. And everybody who wanted to vote got to vote.”

Compared to other elections, Tanner said the county had more mail-in ballots. “The process has always been in place,” he said. “It’s just the volume issue. The number of people who took advantage of it was higher than in the past.”

Tanner credits the pandemic for early voting. The county clerk’s office also mailed postcards to voters reminding them of the opportunity. “Overall it was very successful,” he said.