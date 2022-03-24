Macon County Electoral Board confirms Republican lineup for primary election

DECATUR — Edward Duane Yoder will remain on the primary ballot as a Republican candidate for Macon County Board District 4 after a panel determined no evidence existed to have him removed.

The Macon County Electoral Board met Thursday to consider a challenge filed by Jason Comer, a current board member and one of four Republican candidates who filed for the June 28 primary.

The board, which ruled in Yoder's favor, consists of Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner, Assistant State's Attorney Michael Baggett, and Circuit Clerk Sherry Doty.

Comer’s attorney, Jerrold Stocks, presented evidence of what his client considered discrepancies in Yoder’s statement of candidacy application. Those discrepancies included the circling of a word on the document and possible forgery.

According to Comer’s objections, Yoder’s application stated he seeks "election" to office, not "nomination" as a Republican candidate.

“These are inconsistencies,” Stocks said.

The office does not exist, until after the primary election. “He’s seeking the nomination of his party to stand for election,” Stocks said.

Yoder noted "election" was circled in with different color ink and was not similar to the other circles he wrote on the form.

“I don’t even know if that’s my circle,” Yoder said.

According to Stocks, Yoder could have corrected the form before the filing deadline. “If there is a discretion to correct an error, whatever it may be, that error must be corrected before the last of the filing deadline,” he said.

Yoder responded to the complaint, referencing the lack of a circle on the statements of other candidates, including Comer’s.

“Mr. Stocks himself said that basically, if it’s not even circled at all, then the entire thing should be thrown out,” Yoder said.

He admits the form is confusing.

“The way this is appearing, it’s just another form of voter suppression,” Yoder said. “It’s discouraging folks to run and accusing them of criminal intent.”

Baggett read the portion of the form in question, which verified the statement of candidacy was designated for the primary election. “This form is for candidacy, or nomination, prior to a primary election,” he said.

Other responses on the statement of candidacy confirmed Yoder’s intent to run for a spot on the ballot in the primary election.

The board decided in his favor.

“I do not believe that the circling of the word ‘election’ over ‘nomination’ is a mistake that breaks that substantial compliance,” Baggett said. “The law says that the issue is whether a mistake on the statement of candidacy would confuse the voter.”

The objection also cited possible forgery by Yoder and his family. In Comer’s objections, he notes the signature irregularities of Yoder throughout the statement of candidacy. His father, also named Edward D. Yoder, retired as Macon County Treasurer last year.

The father and son live in separate homes, one in Decatur, the other in Oakley. They have different birthdays, precinct districts and voter registration dates.

However, their signatures are similar, according to all parties.

“I can’t help it if my signature is similar to my dad’s,” Yoder said. “And the name’s pretty common. I’m simply using my legal name and the name I use in everyday business.”

The signatures of Yoder and his father were compared through public records from the county clerk’s office. Each member of the board studied the letters in the names.

“I concentrated on the D in the middle,” Doty said.

“Edward D., the younger, has a loop at the top of the D,” Baggett said.

“There does seem to be enough distinct characteristics between the two to differentiate,” Tanner said.

After the decisions were handed down from the board, Yoder said he is relieved he will be on the June ballot, but is still frustrated with the process.

“There is nothing personal about this,” he said. “I’m just simply trying to provide the voters with an option.”

In District 4, there are four Republicans seeking three spots on the Nov. 8 ballot — Yoder, Comer and current board members Kevin Greenfield and Ryan Kreke. The top three vote-getters in the primary will go on to challenge current Democrat board members Marcy Rood and Patricia Dawson.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

