Macon County government facing cuts and more cuts in face of revenue collapse

“It seems office holders are aware and buying into the face that cuts are going to have to be made,” she added.

The question remains, however, how deep those cuts will eventually turn out to be. With sales tax revenues expected to collapse by margins not yet clear, predicting the precise degree of revenue shortfall is difficult. Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield, R-Decatur, has previously said the county’s budget could be looking at a $1 million deficit.

The finance committee can’t compel departmental cuts by itself, but a two-thirds vote of the full county board could do so. Greg Mattingly, R-Decatur, told the finance committee that tough decisions will have to be made and he said he was surprised to see some department heads apparently worried that imposing cuts and furloughs might make key employees leave in search of other jobs.