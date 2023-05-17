DECATUR — The Macon County Board of Health wants to ensure health department salaries are competitive.

Board members and department leaders are now looking to fund a compensation study, the latest in ongoing employee recruitment and retention efforts at the department.

“In complete honesty and transparency, I would love to have a professional who does this for a living,” said Public Health Administrator Lindsey Munsterman during the board’s regular May meeting on Tuesday. “I’m happy to go in and try to do my due diligence to research our job titles and make sure that I’m reporting back accurate information to the board. But, ultimately, I think a professional going in and doing this would be much better.”

In previous meetings, Munsterman discussed her search for a salary assessment tool department leaders could use to evaluate salaries without an outside consultant.

But the administrator said her colleagues at the Champaign County Health Department instead recommended the services of Clifton-Larson-Allen, a Minneapolis-based accountancy firm.

A compensation study would require an advisor from CLA — or any other firm potentially hired by the department — to study all the department’s job descriptions, speak to existing division heads and employees and evaluate their performances.

Munsterman said she is still awaiting a quote from CLA but estimates total costs to complete the study at around $15,000.

The compensation study would be a greater investment than a salary assessment tool. Health board members seem to think the services would be worth the cost.

“I think it makes more sense… money well spent,” said Board of Health President Mark Scranton.

The compensation study would follow a recently-approved milestone bonus policy introduced by the department and health board to help retain long time employees. That policy, which creates bonuses of increasing $1,000 increments for every five years an employee stays with the health department, was introduced after the department saw three top leaders resign in January.

Scranton said he hopes to have a quote to discuss and potentially take action on soon.

“We’re going to start talking really soon about working on the budget,” he said. “These pieces of information would be really valuable.”

The board also discussed cutting some hours for the health department’s onsite deputies, whose services will be more costly for the department as the federal COVID monies funding them expire in June.

Deputies currently guard the building from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Department leaders are looking to change those hours to part-time shifts of 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Munsterman said the trimming would save the department around $30,000 a year.

In COVID news, during department reports, Director of Clinical Nursing Services Rachel Deerwester confirmed that COVID vaccination rates in the county have slowed.

“What we’ve really, honestly seen this season is respiratory illnesses from RSV and group-A strep, highly, highly contagious and worse than what we’ve seen with COVID in this particular season,” Deerwester said.

The federal government recently granted approval for a second bivalent vaccine for those who are 65 and older or immunocompromised, and monovalent vaccines have been discontinued. A second bivalent vaccine could be approved for all Americans by sometime this fall, Deerwester estimated.

“It’s always something,” she said.

