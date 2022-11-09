Macon County incumbents reelected as Democrats maintain statehouse supermajorities

DECATUR — Macon County voters are sending all their incumbents back to the Illinois General Assembly, including two Democrats whose seats Republicans failed to flip.

All but two of the county's state legislative races were uncontested. In the two true challenges, the Democratic incumbents came out on top – helping to maintain their party's supermajority status in both chambers.

The expensive and closely-watched race between incumbent Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, and Rep. Sandy Hamilton, R-Springfield, for the 48th State Senate District ended in a win for Turner and a greater loss for Illinois Republicans, who saw the race as key to loosening Democrats' grip on the Senate.

The win was far from a landslide. According to unofficial results from Tuesday's election collected by Lee Enterprises staff, Turner bested Hamilton by approximately 1,293 votes with 38,947 votes to Hamilton's 37,654.

Still, Turner's campaign claimed it as a well-earned victory.

"Doris did it," said Dana Strogoer, Turner's campaign manager, to the Herald & Review on Tuesday night. "She pulled this win out. We put in the work."

In the 96th House District, incumbent Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, came out on top over challenger and political newcomer Lisa Smith. According to Lee Enterprises' calculations, Scherer earned 17,828 votes to Smith's 12,916.

Macon County voters also helped reelect state Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, who ran unopposed in the 54th Senate District, and Sen. Sally J. Turner, R-Lincoln, who ran unopposed in the 44th.

In the House, unopposed incumbents Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, in the 88th; Tim Butler, R-Springfield, in the 95th; and Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, in the 107th were all reelected. Newcomer Republican William "Bill" Hauter, R-Morton, also unchallenged, was elected to the 87th District.

Some of the district's are new to Macon County because of redistricting brought about by the recent census. Caulkins, Halbrook, Scherer and Doris Turner are the holdovers.

Both Doris Turner's and Scherer's races grew heated in the lead-up to November. For Scherer in particular, concerns over the controversial SAFE-T Act dominated the race.

McClure told the Herald & Review at a campaign event early this month that he believed even a few flipped seats could help Republicans usher through changes to the legislation.

“Long story short, if Republicans have a big election, there's going to be changes that I think are significant,” he said at the time.

But despite significant efforts, Illinois Republicans weren't able to weaken Democratic supermajorities in both the Illinois State House and Senate.

In fact, Democrats even picked up new seats in the General Assembly.

With supermajority status, Democrats can pass bills requiring a simple majority in both chambers without support from the minority party or without support from all Democrats.

More significantly, Democrats hold enough seats in both chambers to pass major bills that require a three-fifths majority for passage – like veto overrides and placing proposed constitutional amendments on voters' ballots – without any Republican votes.

Following the strong showing from Democrats, on Wednesday morning House Republican Leader Jim Durkin announced he will not be seeking reelection as minority leader.

"It's time for the Illinois Republican Party to rebuild with new leaders who can bring independents back to the party that are needed to bring change to the state," he said in a statement.

Bruce Pillsbury, chair of the Macon County Republican party, told the Herald & Review he felt the party performed well considering how some districts – like the 48th Senate District and the 13th Illinois Congressional District – were drawn to favor Democrats.

"We've made tremendous inroads," he said. "With the redistricting, that definitely had an effect on the outcome with the gerrymandering and the way that new districts were drawn. Obviously, that was there to help out our Democratic friends."