Macon County party leaders urge calm as race for president presses on

It could be weeks before the race for president comes to an official conclusion.

Until that time, the leaders of both political parties in Macon County are urging calm and patience.

As of Friday afternoon, former Vice President Joe Biden was one state away from claiming the highest position in the land.

“It appears to me it is going to be awhile before things are settled,” said Bruce Pillsbury, chairman of the local Republican party, referring to legal cases that have already been filed, and others that will be filed, that will take time to resolve.

Pillsbury is concerned about allegation of voter fraud that made headlines in recent days. In most cases, those allegations involve steps that work against President Donald Trump in key battleground states.

