Macon County party leaders urge calm as race for president presses on
Macon County party leaders urge calm as race for president presses on

It could be weeks before the race for president comes to an official conclusion.

Until that time, the leaders of both political parties in Macon County are urging calm and patience.

As of Friday afternoon, former Vice President Joe Biden was one state away from claiming the highest position in the land.

“It appears to me it is going to be awhile before things are settled,” said Bruce Pillsbury, chairman of the local Republican party, referring to legal cases that have already been filed, and others that will be filed, that will take time to resolve.

Pillsbury is concerned about allegation of voter fraud that made headlines in recent days. In most cases, those allegations involve steps that work against President Donald Trump in key battleground states.

“I think we all will be happy when this is over,” said Laura Zimmerman, chairwoman of the Macon County Democratic Party. “Both sides want to have a resolution to this. I think Trump might try to incite violence, but I think cooler heads will prevail and step up and prevent that from happening. I’m pretty confident that these results will continue. (Of the states left to finish counting results), Biden doesn't need them all to win and I’m pretty confident it will turn out for Biden.”

Pillsbury said he, too, is concerned that tensions remain high after a long summer of violence.

“We have to be cognizant of the possibility of some unrest. We had that type of situation early on before we even got to the election,” he said, noting that some of that violence led to looting and businesses being set ablaze.

“That’s what we want to stay away from,” he said. “Everyone has a right to protest. What they don’t have a right to do is to burn, loot and vandalize things, let alone kill somebody.”

