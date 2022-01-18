Macon County reverses course on daily COVID reports

This is a developing story that will be updated.

DECATUR — The Macon County Board of Health on Tuesday reversed an earlier decision to reduce the frequency of COVID-19 data reports by staff of the Macon County Health Department.

The board had voted in December to stop the daily release of case numbers, deaths and other relevant information. Instead, health department staff were told to release information on a weekly basis, change the type of data provided and stop reporting the total number of cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Several board members who supported the reduction in reports had expressed concerns that people were "tuning out" the information, with some suggesting that over-reporting by news outlets contributed to the problem.

On Tuesday night, board members heard written public comments from a number of residents who were concerned about the change, which came as COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations surged regionally and nationwide.

Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley asked the board to allow her to determine the frequency of reports based on state and community data, among other factors. Binkley previously had determined how often the data was distributed and had staff making weekly reports at some times during the pandemic.

"My task as the administrator would be that you do trust me to make this choice," she said.

Board members voted to reverse the decision, allowing for daily COVID-19 data reporting and for Binkley to change the frequency at her discretion, although there was discussion of revisiting the topic in the future.

While county board of health meetings are typically livestreamed on YouTube and available for replay afterward, Tuesday's meeting appeared to encounter technical difficulties. Video and audio disappeared for a period before the board's discussion of the data reports, and the video appeared to have been removed from YouTube completely later in the evening.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0