Macon County sees write-in treasurer challenger while board incumbents battle

DECATUR — Macon County voters will see just one contested countywide race this election.

But only one of those candidates’ names will be on voters’ ballots.

Republican Macon County Treasurer John Jackson is officially running for his position on the ballot for the first time after being voted into the position by the Macon County Board last year following the resignation of Ed Yoder, a Republican, after more than 10 years leading the office.

He’ll be up against Melverta Wilkins, a longtime Caterpillar employee, who is running as a write-in candidate.

Write-in candidates face a significant disadvantage in any election race, according to Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner.

“It's hard enough to get voters to recognize your name on the ballot, but if your name doesn't actually appear on the ballot, that's even harder to get them to remember it and write it,” Tanner said. “Most write-in candidacies are not successful.”

In an interview with the Herald & Review, Wilkins said she is aware she faces an uphill battle heading into the Nov. 8 election.

“It is a challenge, but you know what? It also gives people the opportunity to choose, and I think choosing is very important,” she said. “And I think having my voice heard is also very important.”

Wilkins had a rocky start to election season. She was originally one of three female candidates touted by the Macon County Democratic Party as a “historic” slate of candidates for countywide office. Then, in August, Macon County Republican Party chairman Bruce Pillsbury and party attorney Jerry Stocks filed objections to all the Democrats’ candidacies, alleging that the candidates’ petitions were not properly notarized.

The three countywide candidates, along with two Democratic candidates for Macon County Board, then promptly withdrew from their respective races.

Wilkins maintains all her signatures were valid and that the decision to withdraw was not her own; it was recommended to her with the intent to avoid any legal battles the county party would potentially have to endure, she said.

Running as a write-in may not get her name listed on the ballot, but Wilkins said she hopes it allows voters to at least consider her candidacy.

MEET THE CANDIDATES

The Macon County treasurer helps collect and oversee the county’s tax revenue. The treasurer’s various tasks include collecting property taxes, investing county monies, disbursing tax revenue to taxing subdivisions and collecting delinquent taxes.

Elected for a four-year term, the treasurer serves all residents of Macon County. Both candidates said they’re ready to meet the demands of the role.

Jackson was born and raised in Mount Zion and attended Millikin University. He spent much of his career managing a global real estate portfolio at Archer Daniels Midland Co. and previously served around 10 years on the county board.

Jackson said his record over the past two years is evidence for why voters should choose him.

“I probably changed this position into a working treasurer versus a figurehead,” Jackson told the Herald & Review.

The office’s processing times are more efficient now, he said, whereas previously the county’s slow processing times could lead to even slower distribution of payments. Quick processing times at the county level means school districts, libraries and other taxing subdivisions can see and allocate tax revenue sooner rather than later.

“If you write a check and it comes in here, or you pay cash, it's in the bank within the next day,” Jackson said.

“We’ve changed it into, in a sense, a business,” he said.

For his potential next term, Jackson said he wants to continue to “establish a higher standard for the office” by continuing to shorten processing times and bring more transparency to the role. Overall, he said his experience in the fast-paced environment at ADM has set him up for success as treasurer.

Wilkins too has both county and business experience under her belt.

A lifelong Decatur resident, Wilkins spent the bulk of her career in logistics and supply chain management before retiring from Caterpillar in May 2020. She has also worked as an adjunct professor at Millikin and continues to serve as CEO of her nonprofit organization, Sista Girls and Friends. She also served on the county board for around 10 years.

Wilkins said she decided to run for treasurer because she thinks there should be more transparency to the role, but she stopped short of naming any specific issues in the current treasurer’s office.

Voters should choose Wilkins, she said, because she has the skill set necessary to build a “solid financial community” in Macon County.

“I know money management,” Wilkins said. “I'm effective in that. I will oversee the funds, I will be transparent. You will know what's going on in the county office, you will not have to guess who I am. Because I'm going to be out front.”

Wilkins does not have a specific set of goals for her term yet but said she hopes to evaluate the office’s processes and needs upon assuming the role.

Mostly, she wants voters to consider their options.

“There should always be a choice, Wilkins said. “You should always have a choice. And this is a time where choices are critical.”

The race for treasurer is far from the only race presenting Macon County residents with such a choice.

COUNTY BOARD BATTLES

Macon County is on track to see more mail-in ballot requests than in the last midterm election in 2018, Tanner said. That may be because many voters just aren’t sure which districts they’re in anymore.

“One reason why we have heard a number of people requesting vote-by-mail ballots is because the districts have all changed,” Tanner said. “There's a lot of candidates they've never heard of, and they just felt like they needed more time with the ballot. So they have requested a vote by mail ballot so that they can spend more time figuring out who the candidates are and who they want to vote for.”

Last year the board’s Republican majority ushered through a redistricting plan that reduced the size of the board from seven districts with 21 seats to five districts with 15 seats. Democrats opposed the plan, arguing that it disenfranchised the county’s Black voters.

The considerable downsizing has led to multiple battles between incumbents.

In District 1, three Democrats, two of them incumbents, are running with no Republican challenger.

Current board members William “Bill” F. Oliver and Karl Coleman will be on the ballot alongside former president of the Macon County Board of Health Vivian Goodman.

Voters can select no more than three candidates in their district. All the other districts have three Republicans running.

Voters in District 2 will see incumbent Republicans Grant Noland and Jeffrey L. Entler alongside newcomer Republican Andrew M. Hogan on their ballots. Democrats Jill L. Bergin and Shateveon Goforth are also running in the district.

The three incumbent Republican candidates in District 3 — Jacob Horve, Mary H. Scott and Kristen Joy Larner — face Democrat Elijah England.

Voters in District 4 will choose between four incumbents, including current board chair Kevin R. Greenfield and Ryan Kreke, who are Republicans, and Democrats Patricia A. Dawson and Marcy A. Rood. Republican Edward D. Yoder, the son of the former treasurer, is also running in the district.

In District 5, four incumbents and one write-in candidate are facing off. Republican incumbents Debra J. Kraft, Gregory Mattingley and current board vice chair Linda Little are on the ballot with Democrat incumbent Shad L. Edwards. Alina Hale is a write-in candidate.

VOTING REMINDERS

The county clerk’s office mailed out voter ID cards to registered voters earlier this year, Tanner said. Those cards tell voters every district they’re eligible to vote in. The 2022 Macon County Specimen Ballot is also available online.

If voters want to see what their personal ballot will look like ahead of Election Day, they can head to the Macon County building to request a sample ballot to see which candidates they can vote for, Tanner said.

Early in-person and mail-in voting have already begun. This weekend, extended early voting office hours begin at the Macon County Building.

Early voters utilizing the county’s ballot dropbox, located outside the county building, should remember to complete the ballot as if it were to be mailed, just without postage, and only then place it in the dropbox. Ballots placed in the box with no identifying information cannot be counted.

Voters can find more information about voting and Election Day on the county website.