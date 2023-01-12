 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macon County sheriff against new gun law, plans to not enforce

DECATUR — Macon County Sheriff Jim Root on Thursday said the state's new law banning the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons is "in clear violation" with the U.S. Constitution. 

A statement to the public Thursday afternoon said the sheriff's office will not be checking if gun owners register their weapons with the state.

"Therefore, as the custodian of the jail and chief law enforcement official of Macon County, neither I, nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State of Illinois," Root said in the statement.

"We will also refuse to house or book in jail any law abiding individuals that have been arrested by other agencies solely for non-compliance with this Act," he added.

Instead, he affirmed his commitment to protecting residents' constitutional rights and suggested the law violates the 2nd Amendment.

He added in his statement that he is supported by the Macon County Board who previously passed a resolution in 2018 opposing a similar legislation.

The statement is similar to other statements made by several sheriffs in other Central Illinois counties that have explicitly said they will not enforce the new legislation. Other area counties include Christian, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Fayette, Logan, Moultrie, Piatt and Shelby. 

