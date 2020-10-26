Macon County sheriff recount case delayed; number of disputed ballots shrinks, says lawyer

DECATUR — The much-anticipated court case to decide who really won the election for Macon County sheriff in 2018 is delayed yet again.
But a key attorney in the legal proceedings, speaking Monday, said progress is being made in whittling the number of disputed ballots that the judge will have to rule on.
Those ballots, which had stood at more than 1,300, have now been narrowed to around 230 after lawyers for both sides held conferences last week to figure out and agree whom the votes were intended for.
The court hearing in Macon County Circuit Court to try and sort out the disputed election was due to have gotten underway Tuesday, with a second day set aside for Thursday. New court dates are now scheduled for Dec. 10 and Dec. 14 and the hope is the final tally of disputed ballots which the judge — Champaign County Court Circuit Judge Anna M. Benjamin — will have to rule on will shrink even further before then.
At issue is whether more voters marked their ballots for Sheriff Tony Brown, a Democrat, who had been declared the winner by just one vote in 2018, or for his Republican rival, Lt. Jim Root, who filed a legal complaint contesting the outcome. Brown was recorded as getting 19,655 votes to Root’s total of 19,654.
Both law enforcement officers had agreed to a hand recount in July that lasted a week and still left Brown the winner, but with a bigger margin: he had 18,982 undisputed votes compared to Root’s recounted tally of 18,964.
Some 1,337 ballots were mutually agreed to be put aside at the time of the recount as not being clear as to the voter’s intentions. John Fogarty, the attorney for Root, said reducing that number to 230 represented substantial progress in moving the case forward.
Support Local Journalism
“And I think we are going to be able to lop it even further by examining the ballots again,” said Fogarty, who said more meetings between the attorneys were scheduled.
This is the second time the court case has been delayed but Fogarty said sorting through the ballots was making the proceedings more manageable. He said at one time four days had been deemed necessary to argue over the disputed ballots and now it was being scheduled for just two days.
“And none of the attorneys relish the thought of standing in front of the judge and making her look at 230 separate ballots,” he added. “I think we will be able to just really streamline the issues so that there will be very few actual particular ballots she will need to look at.”
Sheriff Brown and his attorney, Chris Sherer, could not be reached for comment. Root, speaking Monday evening, said he was patient and confident: “I’m still looking forward to my day in court,” he said.
“This (the ballot sorting) will hopefully make it a little bit easier when it comes to the trial and the arguments. So it’s a delay but it's not going to stop the inevitable that we do have a court date.”
PHOTOS: Democrat Tony Brown sworn in as Macon County sheriff in 2018
Brown_Tony 2 11.30.18.JPG
Brown_Tony 3 11.30.18.JPG
Brown_Tony 4 11.30.18.JPG
Brown_Tony 5 11.30.18.JPG
Brown_Tony 6 11.30.18.JPG
Tony Brown
Brown_Tony 8 11.30.18.JPG
Brown_Tony 9 11.30.18.JPG
Brown_Tony 10 11.30.18.JPG
Brown_Tony 11 11.30.18.JPG
Brown_Tony 12 11.30.18.JPG
Brown_Tony 13 11.30.18.JPG
Brown_Tony 14 11.30.18.JPG
Brown_Tony 15 11.30.18.JPG
Brown_Tony 16 11.30.18.JPG
Brown_Tony 17 11.30.18.JPG
Brown_Tony 18 11.30.18.JPG
Brown_Tony 19 11.30.18.JPG
Brown_Tony 20 11.30.18.JPG
Brown_Tony 21 11.30.18.JPG
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.