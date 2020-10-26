Macon County sheriff recount case delayed; number of disputed ballots shrinks, says lawyer

Both law enforcement officers had agreed to a hand recount in July that lasted a week and still left Brown the winner, but with a bigger margin: he had 18,982 undisputed votes compared to Root’s recounted tally of 18,964.

Some 1,337 ballots were mutually agreed to be put aside at the time of the recount as not being clear as to the voter’s intentions. John Fogarty, the attorney for Root, said reducing that number to 230 represented substantial progress in moving the case forward.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“And I think we are going to be able to lop it even further by examining the ballots again,” said Fogarty, who said more meetings between the attorneys were scheduled.

This is the second time the court case has been delayed but Fogarty said sorting through the ballots was making the proceedings more manageable. He said at one time four days had been deemed necessary to argue over the disputed ballots and now it was being scheduled for just two days.