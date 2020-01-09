You are the owner of this article.
Macon County Sheriff's deputies get new radios, vests
DECATUR — Macon County Board members on Thursday voted to purchase radios and bulletproof vests for sheriff’s deputies. 

Board members during a meeting Thursday voted to spend $316,000 from on new radios and ballistic vests for deputies. There was not a roll call vote on the measure.

Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown said the purchase would cover roughly 30 vests and 60 radios for deputies whose equipment reaching was reaching its expiration date. 

“We needed to have the vests replaced and we felt this was a good use of taxpayer money,” Brown said.

The vests would cost $64,000 and the radios would cost $252,000. The money would come out of the county’s At-Risk Services Fund. 

The measure was previously passed in the Justice Committee.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

