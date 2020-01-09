Macon County Sheriff's deputies get new radios, vests

DECATUR — Macon County Board members on Thursday voted to purchase radios and bulletproof vests for sheriff’s deputies.

Board members during a meeting Thursday voted to spend $316,000 from on new radios and ballistic vests for deputies. There was not a roll call vote on the measure.

Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown said the purchase would cover roughly 30 vests and 60 radios for deputies whose equipment reaching was reaching its expiration date.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“We needed to have the vests replaced and we felt this was a good use of taxpayer money,” Brown said.

The vests would cost $64,000 and the radios would cost $252,000. The money would come out of the county’s At-Risk Services Fund.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.