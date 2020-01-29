Macon County sheriff's recount awaits judge's order; 40,000 ballots to be counted

The statement said that recount will be conducted by Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner, who was himself elected November 2018 and did not handle the initial election or discovery recount.

"While both Brown and Root maintain their positions with respect to the election contest, both agree that conducting a full hand recount at this juncture will aid in the disposition of the election contest, and ultimately benefit the citizens of Macon County," the statement said.

Tanner said he was aware of the recount agreement but said he had to await the judge’s formal order before he could proceed. He said the recount will come at taxpayers’ expense, and might run to several thousand dollars, depending on how many “sets” of election judges are involved. A set of judges is one Democrat, one Republican, and Tanner said he has a long list of such judges to choose from who are appointed for two year terms.

“My election judges are paid $10 an hour, so it’s not terribly expensive for my part,” he added. Logistically, however, fitting in a recount of a major election with another election looming in March, and with early voting starting Feb. 6, wasn’t great timing for his office, Tanner said.